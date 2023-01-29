Just like any other couple, Mike Thompson and Jennifer Lamb’s love story has had its highest and lowest moments. But, is Sugar Bear still married to Jennifer Lamb and where is she now? Let’s find out.

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson’s love life has been full of heartbreak. However, the reality star managed to fill the space by going into an adventurous and rollercoaster relationship with Jennifer Lamb.

During their relationship, the couple had their ups and downs, but they decided to fight for their love and be together. However, the problems in paradise could have affected more than they thought.

After all the drama, is Sugar Bear still married to Jennifer?

Who is Jennifer Lamb and where is she today?

Jennifer Lamb had a relationship and an intense marriage with ‘Sugar Bear’ Mike Thompson, the father of the famous TV personality Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo.

The 38-year-old became well-known for her appearance on the TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

The star also shared her weight loss journey on WeTV’s Mama June: From Not To Hot and Mama June: Family Crisis. Jennifer lost around 300 pounds through surgical intervention, going from 472 pounds to 212 pounds.

Fans can still follow Jennifer through her social media accounts. Her relationship status on Facebook says “in a relationship”, telling her followers she was seeing a man named Greg.

But first, let’s rewind to 2017.

How did Sugar Bear and Jennifer meet, and are they still together?

Sugar Bear and Jennifer’s relationship was documented on television. Before making his relationship with Jennifer official, the 51-year-old was married to ‘Mama June’ Shannon Thompson – until they went their separate ways.

The couple met through social media and made things official in a small ceremony on January 22, 2017. The two also fought over Honey Boo Boo’s custody, although Alana’s older sister, Pumpkin, was granted full custody in June 2022. This was despite Mama June’s efforts to get her back, as well.

However, Mike and Jennifer’s relationship hasn’t always been cheerful and with lots of cloud nines, as both of their personalities would often clash.

But, is Sugar Bear still married to Jennifer? No.

On December 31, 2021, Jennifer announced the couple ended their relationship on good terms. Fans claimed he lost interest in her after her weight loss transformation.

Nonetheless, there isn’t seem to be bad blood between the two.

Sugar Bear’s new relationship

Three months after announcing their separation, Sugar Bear announced to his fans on being in a relationship with Heather Davis, a single mother.

Originally from Maine, Heather works as a nurse for a non-profit and religious hospital in Georgia. She’s a mother of a child whom she shares with her ex-husband.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on May 2022, where Heather described him as “loving, devoting and patient”.

It’s unclear how the couple met, but Sugar Bear is feeling all the butterflies.

