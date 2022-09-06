









Roberta is the woman who Danielle and Garrick were willing to welcome into their lives as their new Sister Wife. The question is, are they still with her and did she ever legally get married to Mr. Merrifield?

Seeking Sister Wife follows polyamorous relationships like Danielle and Garrick. When they met Roberta, she was the first potential woman to join their family, which had previously just involved them two and their children.

Recent activity on Roberta’s social media suggests that she has waved goodbye to the Merrifields, according to fans. Let’s get the latest on what’s going on in her life, and figure out where the family are today.

Are the Merrifields still with Roberta?

No, Roberta broke up with the Merrifields, as reported by Starcasm. Danielle and Garrick had returned from a trip to Roberta’s home in Brazil, where they tried to persuade her to come back with them to the United States.

After they returned home, they said Roberta asked for almost $10,000. They sent the money and as soon as it cleared in the bank, Roberta sent them a breakup text. The last time she was seen with Garrick was in October 2021.

In the text sent to the Merrifields, Roberta said she could not get over finding out that Garrick had kissed Lea, who the married couple had briefly dated earlier in season 4. Roberta has unfollowed both Danielle and Garrick on Instagram.

Roberta, Danielle and Garrick have been contacted for comment.

Did Roberta marry Garrick?

No, Roberta did not marry Garrick. However, they had plans to get married and have a baby together, as Danielle divorced Garrick in order for the Brazilian resident to marry him instead.

The long-term plan was for Roberta – aka Bert – to move to the U.S. and marry Garrick, but this never happened. Bert’s visa had been approved, but because her mother was having health problems, she hadn’t yet moved to the U.S.

As the Colorado couple waited for Bert to arrive, they’ve started exploring the possibility of adding another woman to their plural marriage, and were also seen dating a woman called Lea as seen on Seeking Sister Wife.

Fans think they got back together

The majority of viewers believed Roberta, who is following an account called @escapingpolygamy, claimed her and the Merrifields had broken up. However, both her, Garrick, and Danielle were in Mexico at the same time.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Bert has a couple of resort-looking pics on her IG, first one is dated 6/14 from Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Resort & Spa in Cabo. Another was posted yesterday, looked to be in same location.

“Ick and Danielle arrived in Mexico 6/18, didn’t see a tag of the resort but we can all assume Garrick is having ‘private time’ with Bert while Danielle does some paperwork for him lol.”

Another responded: “I thought “Bert” posted on social media that she isn’t with them anymore?”

Two months ago, both Roberta, as well as Garrick and Danielle, appeared to be in Mexico. A viewer asked fellow fans on Reddit: “They got back together?” Garrick and Danielle have been contacted for comment.

