









Whitney Way Thore is the leading lady of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life. She's appeared on the series since 2015 after finding fame via her 'Fat Girl Dancing' videos. Whitney's friends and family are also cast members on the show and MBFFL is onto its 10th season in 2022.

Whitney’s TLC series documents many aspects of her life including her relationship with her parents, Babs and Glenn, and her brother, Hunter. The MBFFL star has also let viewers in on her romantic relationships. In 2022, fans are wondering whether Whitney and Lennie are together…

Whitney and Lennie on MBFFL

Whitney Way Thore’s friendships and romantic relationships have been documented on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Her co-stars including Buddy Bell and Tal Fish have appeared on the show since season 1.

In 2022, fans can see Whitney getting cosy with Lennie Alehat, the two can be seen getting close in a mudbath in season 10.

Lennie said during the mudbath episode: “Whitney and I are kind of all over each other. There’s nothing wrong with rubbing a little mud off somebody else’s body”.

Tal Fish then says in a confessional: “Where is HR? There are some blurred lines going on… I know that Whitney’s relationship is open now but I don’t know if that includes having children with other partners…”.

Are Whitney and Lennie together?

No, judging by Whitney’s Instagram posts, she and Lennie are no longer in an official relationship as of the Fall of 2022.

Tal said during the mudbath MBFFL episode that Whitney’s relationship was “open”.

And, in an Instagram post wishing Lennie a Happy Birthday in September 2022, Whitney described him as being: “…the most ex-cellent, ex-traordinary, and ex-ceptional ex-boyfriend there ever was…” as well as adding that she loved him, so we can assume that they’re still great friends.

Is Lennie Alehat on Instagram?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Lennie can be found on Instagram at @magicscienceland.

Judging by his IG bio, he’s an artist and gets paid per piece of artwork.

Lennie has almost 24K followers. His Instagram page shows his appreciation for animals, including a dog named Waldo. His artwork is also available for followers to see and request certain pieces via DM.

