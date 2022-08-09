











Whitney Way Thore‘s mom Babs had viewers of TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life devastated after they found out in the season 10 trailer she had a stroke. She also caught covid shortly after, but has made a miraculous recovery.

The 76-year-old has always been a fan favorite on the reality TV show. Following the ups and downs of her daughter Whitney’s life, who lives with polycystic ovary syndrome, the latest season documents Babs’ deterioration.

Despite Whitney revealing she thinks this is “the end”, her mother is determined to make a full recovery, even when she gets coronavirus alongside her husband Glenn and son Hunter. This meant Whitney couldn’t visit her family.

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Babs Thore caught covid-19

After being hospitalized for a stroke, Babs contracted coronavirus, as did her husband Glenn and son Hunter. As a result, Whitney was unable to see them and therefore had to lean on her friends while they recovered.

Babs, 76, also developed an infection during her time in hospital. It comes days after Whitney is seen receiving a devastating call and is told her mother has been rushed to hospital following a second stroke.

Whitney’s brother, Hunter, had found his mom ill on the sofa. Later, Hunter, along with his parents, had to quarantine after they tested positive for covid-19, while Whitney’s friends rallied together to support her.

Whitney’s mom has fully recovered

***WARNING: Spoilers below***

After suffering a stroke, covid-19 and an infection, the Thores are amazed to see Babs make a miraculous recovery. The family is filmed anxiously hoping it will be enough to get her approved for rehabilitation.

During the beginning of the season, Whitney says the words “this is it” while hugging a show producer. Having recovered since her second stroke, Babs also fully recovered after having a first stroke and seizures in 2017.

Babs is seen making progress in rehab in season 10 episode 3. Fans of the show have been worried for weeks after a trailer showed her health had deteriorated but, since filming wrapped, she’s back to good health.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Discovery Communications

Babs and husband Glenn celebrate anniversary

Whitney took to Instagram on August 7 to wish her parents Babs and Glenn a happy 45th anniversary. The star was inundated with well-wishes from My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans under the Instagram post’s comments.

This means Babs and Glenn wed in 1977. Glenn, who has also had a stroke in the past, revealed during filming for season 10 he thought his wife had died when she had a stroke. They have both recovered.

Fans said the couple are “relationship goals”, while several think Babs “looks the same” as she did all those years ago. For now, Babs and Glenn have no plans to move to the lower level of their Greensboro family home.

View Instagram Post

