Little People, Big World fans have claimed that Tori and Zach Roloff’s newborn son, Josiah, looks exactly like his father’s “twin” in adorable new photos.

The Roloff family recently celebrated the arrival of their newborn son, Josiah. The couple already shares a son Jackson, four, and a daughter Lilah, two.

Fans are obsessing over baby Josiah as his mommy Tori has shared a sweet Instagram snap.

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube Account: Tori Spills the Beans to Zach on Baby Number 3! | Little People, Big World

Baby Josiah Roloff is dad Zach’s ‘twin’

Tori Roloff has shared an adorable image of her third child getting into the festive spirit as he sports a mini Santa Claus hat. The photo is taken with a professional camera as baby Josiah is in full focus and a Christmas tree adorned with warm lights is blurred in the background.

Tori tagged her professional photography account, her husband, and Kalin Marie in the photo. Marie handmakes luxurious custom blankets which baby Josiah can be seen laying on and snuggling up to.

LPBW fans jumped to the comments section as they noted the uncanny resemblance between the father of three and his son. One user wrote: “Love all your babies, but he is Zack’s twin for sure.” Whilst another penned: “Ok, baby looks just like daddy in the 3rd picture.” A third user agreed: “He is a spitting image of his daddy!”

Baby Josiah joins Roloff family

The LPBW stars announced the birth of their third child on social media back in November 2021. The reality stars revealed that they were expecting the baby to arrive in “Spring 2022.” However, the baby ended up coming a couple of weeks earlier.

In the adorable announcement of Josiah’s arrival, the parents cradled the baby who was bundled up in a blanket and had a tiny beanie on top of his head.

He also had a name tag beside him that said: “Hello, my name is Josiah Luke.” Josiah’s mother wrote in the caption: “Welcome to the world, sweet Josiah Luke! April 30th, 2022. 9:02 am. 7 lbs 6oz. 19 1/2 inches long. You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!”

She concluded: “Best birthday present ever!”

Zach also posted an adorable caption announcing the arrival of his baby boy. He wrote that Josiah: “came about two weeks early, but we were ready! Super happy for our family, and the kids adore him already.”

He concluded by praising his wife: “Very proud of Tori as well. She has done incredible!”

The Little People, Big World stars revealed to People that their new baby boy Josiah Luke has dwarfism. Their other two children have the same form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

WATCH LITTLE PEOPLE BIG WORLD ON TLC EVERY TUESDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know