Little People Big World‘s Tori Roloff and her family celebrated their first Christmas as a family of five. In matching pajamas and the biggest smiles, the popular TLC family is the definition of family goals.

There might be some drama within the family, but nothing beats a good Christmas time with the children. Lifting the holiday spirit, the Little People Big World star brought on the matching pajama set and posed in front of the Christmas tree.

Celebrating Jesus’ birthday, Tori Roloff spoiled her three children on Christmas day. As the family celebrated their first Christmas as a family of five, it became a special time for Baby Josiah, who became the star of the day.

A Merry Roloff Christmas!

Tori Roloff shows the family’s first Christmas portraits as five

On December 26, Tori Roloff took to her personal Instagram account to share the family’s first portrait as a family of five during the Christmas holidays.

In a message to her 1.9 million followers, Tori captioned: “Merry Christmas!! Happy birthday, Jesus!”

In the different carousel of images, the kids posed together in front of the fireplace and filled-up stockings. Baby Josiah, who is days away from turning eight months, was all-smiley spending his first Christmas.

The 31-year-old star added more photos to her Instagram stories. She then revealed the family’s Christmas tradition: “Matching Jammie’s and driving around looking at lights”.

Fans love the family bonding

For the past few days, the Little People Big World alum has been spoiling her millions of fans with snapshots of her children over Christmas weekend.

Naturally, many were left gushing about the family and how much their children have grown in recent months.

As the three siblings sat together on the festive red couch in front of the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, longtime viewers of Little People Big World couldn’t resist flooding the comments section with positive comments.

“Your kids are so stinking CUTE!!!”

“What an adorable family”

“Jackson is a stunning little boy!!!!! Josiah is a dollbaby!!! Lilah looks just like her daddy!!! Merry Christmas to all!!!”

Baby Josiah turns into an adorable snowman

Cuteness overload – Baby Josiah turned into an adorable snowman for the most wonderful time of the year. The Little People Big World family welcomed their third son, Josiah Luke, on April 2022.

No caption is needed, and she simply added a red and green emoji, as well as a snowman.

In the heartwarming photo, the eight-month-old baby boy giggled as the star covered his body with a cookie shaped like a snowman.

Fans quickly wrote comments underneath her post, as Josiah was named “the cutest snowman in all the land”.

“Seriously the cutest baby!!!!” a follower penned.

