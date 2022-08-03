











Barry and Kim Plath spent 24 years married to each other. In that time, they brought ten children into the world, but have since ended their relationship. As a result, Welcome to Plathville fans have questions about his first wife.

Things have seriously changed for the former pair over the years. Hosanna, who turns 23 in August, was the first Plath child to move out of Barry and Kim’s home in Georgia. Several other kids have also moved on from their farm.

As the former couple share the events of their large family on TLC, the biggest shock for fans was when Barry and Kim’s marriage fell apart. So just what was Barry’s previous marriage before Kim like?

Barry Plath’s first wife

Reports say Barry was married before he wed Kim. As per Daily Soap Dish, the woman in question originally attended Minnesota State, then attended Florida State University, the same alma-mater that Kim Plath attended.

The TLC star‘s ex-wife now reportedly runs a family law practice in Minnesota. The pair are said to have met at college. After their relationship ended, Kim and Barry met at church and were just friends at first.

Although Kim never thought she would be in a relationship with Barry, things changed when she claims she heard the voice of God telling her that Barry is the man she is supposed to marry.

Kim and Barry Plath announce split

Kim and Barry have ended their marriage, as well as discussed what would happen to the children once their divorce is finalized. Amber Plath noted that her mom had once said that the couple would never get divorced.

In a confessional, Kim noted that they “still have to figure out who’s going to be out of the house […] who is going to stay with the children and live with them.”

Barry revealed that he has hoped she “will change” and admitted that he “feels a little betrayed”. He said on a Welcome to Plathville episode that he never thought they would decide to separate and revealed:

One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy. I look at her and I see a woman who feels trapped. I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.

Kim, however, told cameras that she has been “hurt too much”. When asked by Barry if she is being “selfish”, she asked him: “”Do you want me to stay knowing that I’m not happy?”

They were married from young age

Kim, now 49, was shocked to find Barry calling her a couple of minutes after experiencing a revelation about him being the man she should marry, when they were friends. They then tied the knot and got married in 1997.

Their wedding took place when Kim was around 25, and Barry was 34. The former couple later had ten children: Moriah, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. They also had a son, Joshua, who died.

The former couple raised their kids with limited technology, no sugar, and on an isolated farm under a strict fundamentalist Christian lifestyle and belief system.

