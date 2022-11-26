Bilal Hazziez rose to fame on 90 Day Fiancé alongside his wife, Shaeeda Sheen. The couple have their Instagram followers in fits of laughter as they share more comedy reels in 2022.

The 90 Day Fiancé stars are keeping their fans entertained. Their latest Instagram post sees Shaeeda getting behind the wheel and Bilal exaggerating his fear over being a passenger.

After some ups and downs in their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal and Shaeeda are clearly getting along well in the holiday season. So, let’s take a look at their latest reel and what fans have said about it.

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sheen

After meeting online, Bilal and Shaeeda spent a week together in Trinidad and Tobago before deciding that they wanted to be in a relationship.

The two faced many ups and downs during season 9 but eventually made it to the altar.

One of their hurdles on 90 Day Fiancé was deciding when they were to have children. Bilal was already a father to two when he met Shaeeda.

The couple love an IG reel

It’s clear to see from Bilal and Shaeeda’s Instagram pages that they love to add to their social media.

Between them, they have an Instagram following of 376k and they often share comedic reels with their followers.

Find Shaeeda on IG at @westindianbella, and Bilal at @bilalhazziez.

Fans are in hysterics over Bilal’s life jacket

In Bilal and Shaeeda’s latest comedy reel, the couple can be seen playing out a scene where Shaeeda gets behind the wheel of a car.

Bilal acts terrified of what’s to come as Shaeeda sets herself up in the driver’s seat.

Positioning herself in the car, Shaeeda takes off her boots and adjusts her seat to be close to the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, Bilal can be seen leaning away from his wife, putting on a life jacket and a plastic fireman’s hat in the joke sketch.

Many of the 90 Day Fiancé couples’ followers took to the Instagram comments section to share how it made them laugh.

Lots of commenters shared laughing face emojis while others wrote: “Love seeing this side of you guys the life vest has me screaming.”

