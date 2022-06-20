











90 Day Fiance season 9 has been an exciting one, to say the least, especially for Biniyam ‘Bini’ Shibre and fiancée Ariela Weinberg as, now he’s settled in the US, Bini wants to pursue his dreams of becoming an MMA fighter.

Despite Ariela not being too impressed by Bini’s daily four-hour training sessions, she fully supports him and his dreams. Now fans of the show want to know whether Bini genuinely has the talent to become a UFC fighter. Reality Titbit has the details.

Bini 90 Day Fiance. Picture: Biniyam Wants To Be an MMA Fighter | 90 Day Fiancé

90-Day Fiance star Bini becomes ‘Babycool’ in MMA

Since 90 Day Fiance started recording his MMA journey more than a year ago, Tapology reports, Bini has become a pretty successful fighter in the featherweight division, fighting under the name “Babycool”.

Despite only having two fights so far, he has won both. His first MMA fight was in the Revolution Combat Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He won the bout by TKO (technical knockout).

His latest fight was on August 13, 2021, in New York at the Flex Fight MMA event, which he also won.

Bini’s fighting background

Bini has been fighting since an early age, according to his bio, and many fans know his career took flight in Ethiopia. His bio explains:

Biniyam ‘Baby’ Shibre was born and raised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He showed early athletic ability and was encouraged by his late father to begin martial arts at a young age. Tapology

However, his athletic ability doesn’t end here. His bio reveals Bini has also competed in bodybuilding and been active in circus training, which combines “acrobatics, gymnastics and performance art”.

Aside from that, the impressive athlete reveals in his bio:

He has fought as a kickboxer in Ethiopia three times. He is a member of United Africa MMA, a federation working to bring the sport to a wider audience in East Africa. Tapology

Ari realizing she will always be second to MMA fighting in Bini’s life 😂😂 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/S9d7wsTnJl — Kiki and Kibbitz Productions (@KikiKibbitz) June 20, 2022

Bini used to be a DJ

On the June 5 episode of 90 Day Fiance, we saw the couple settling in just a few weeks after making the big move from Ethiopia to New Jersey. Bini revealed that, now he was in the US, he finally wanted to pursue his MMA career.

However, he hasn’t always had his eyes set on that prize, in Ethiopia he had a much different career path. Aside from being a personal trainer, Bini was also a DJ and musician.

The up-and-coming MMA fighter has also been a dancer and performer – and now the multitalented man has set his sights on fighting. Is there anything this man can’t do? We believe in you Bini!

Bini's MMA career looks so promising good for him, I'm proud of him 🤩#90DayFiance — Sophia 🐆🌺 (@cheapdate___) June 20, 2022

