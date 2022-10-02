Bird Brown rushed to the hospital in the new season of Alaskan Bush People











Alaskan Bush People is coming back for another season and the trailer for the show gives a deep dive into everything the family has been going through and one of them includes Bird Brown’s journey.

In 2021, the family announced that Billy Brown had passed away and the news left several people in shock. As the fans of the show looked back at some of his memories, the family was grieving their loss.

Season 14 of the show is going to walk along with the family as they come to terms with the new change.

Bird Brown is rushed to the hospital

The trailer for the show revealed that Bird had been rushed to the hospital and while it was not revealed what exactly happened to her, the description for the upcoming season reveals that Bird is put in a position where she has to make a tough decision about starting a family.

The description reads: “She looks north to Alaska in hopes of gaining closure with her father’s death. However, her plans come to a screeching halt when she is faced with a major health crisis that forces her to make critical decisions about starting a family.”

In the trailer, Bird was spotted lying down in the hospital bed crying while hugging her sister, Rain.

It has been a tough year for her

Apart from battling her health struggles, Bird has been having a hard time ever since her $1.6m property in rural Washington was destroyed by fire, as per The Sun.

Even during this time, Bird had to make the tough decision as she had to leave some of her horses behind. While she was able to save a few of her dear animals, the decision to leave some of them behind took a toll on her.

What more to expect from the show

The show will give a glimpse of how the family health with the loss of losing Billy. While there are ups and downs in the episode, the new season will show the family in a more emotional light and shed light on how they tackled it all.

At the same time, viewers will get to enjoy Bear Brown’s wedding to Raiven Adams.

