Bizarrely, 90 Day’s Ariela is keen on BBL but says no to other surgery

Reality Titbit has all the details on her latest body modification as well as her other procedures that she has had in the past, keep reading to find out more.

Ariela 90 Day Fiance. Picture: Ari Tells Biniyam She’s Not Returning to Ethiopia! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Ariela got a Brazilian Butt Lift

Ariela shared a video with fans the other day that was taken by her aesthetician in New York, detailing the procedure that she was having done. The caption of the post stated that she was getting an injection called Sculptra which is a form of BBL – she even put “BBL” under the post.

The video showed the star at MedSpa clinic in New York getting buttock injections. During the clip, you could see her technician using a syringe to perform the highly detailed procedure.

BBL is short for Brazilian Butt Lift and is a very common procedure in modern-day society that is used to change the shape and size of someone’s butt without going under the knife.

Ariela denied surgery rumours

The 90 Day Star has always been honest about the cosmetic procedures that she has had done in the past but still avidly denies getting any surgery.

Ariela has previously announced that she has had botox multiple times on her face for health purposes as they helped her with her teeth grinding issues. The star has also had jaw filler which again she said was done in order to help with her TMJ disorder.

However, she is adamant that she has never gone under the knife, and although her latest procedure wasn’t for health purposes, the reality TV star is always honest about her procedures with her fans and clearly wanted her booty to look good ahead of the new season!

Ariela is about to make a comeback on 90 Day Fiance

Fans are excited as on April 17 Ariela will be making her comeback to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 2. The star will be joined by her Ethiopian beau Biriyam Shibre who will be heading over to start his K1 visa in America.

Apparently, the couple is set to have one of the most exciting storylines as despite reportedly getting married recently, Biriyam’s sisters WIsh and Mimi aren’t supportive of the wedding.

We will also get to see the relationship “heal” after they struggled last season to be apart for so long.

