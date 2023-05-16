Amy Roloff, her kids, and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, all rose to fame on TLC’s Little People, Big World. Although not all the Roloff siblings continued their reality TV careers, Zach and his wife, Tori, still star on the show.

Since Little People, Big World premiered in 2006, the Roloff family has experienced all kinds of changes. From Amy and Matt’s divorce to their marriages to new partners and the arrival of many grandchildren, the family has been extremely busy. The family also suffered the tragic loss of Matt’s father, Papa, in 2022.

It appears that the Roloffs all live their own lives now that the kids have become adults and have their own families. On Mother’s Day 2023, Amy took to Instagram to share a rare photograph of all her children together.

Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Discovery

Amy Roloff shares rare snap of kids

Celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, Amy Roloff shared a rare photograph of her four children together on Instagram.

Molly, Jeremy, Zach, and Jacob smiled posing alongside their mom in the cute snap.

Amy wrote that she is “blessed” to have her four children. She added: “…I’m so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become…”

Roloff kids are all grown up

Roloff twins Jeremy and Zach are 33 years old (born in 1990), making them the oldest of the siblings.

Molly is 29 years old (born 1993) and Jacob is the youngest at 26 years old (born 1997).

Nowadays, Jeremy has children of his own with his wife, Audrey.

Zach and Tori are parents, too. Jacob is married to Isabel Rock and they welcomed their first child in 2021.

Fans call Amy a ‘great mom’

Mothers all over celebrated a special day on May 14. Amy’s post prompted many of her fans to comment on her family life.

Many complimented the TLC star on her mothering skills, writing: “…Your kids were lucky to have you as their Mom! As a Mom myself and watched your show from the beginning, I know it was not always easy! But you did a terrific job, don’t ever doubt yourself!”

More wrote on the matriarch’s photo: “Happy mothers day your a great mom and grandma.”

Another said they “loved” the snap of Amy’s kids: “Best Mother’s Day present ever is spending time with your kids! What a great picture!”

