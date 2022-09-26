









TLC’s Sister Wives follows the lives of Kody Brown, his four wives and their 18 children. The show has been airing since 2010 and over the years, the cast has endured many changes.

After being married for over two decades, Christine and Kody split. This wasn’t the only hardship the family has experienced as Bonnie Barber (also known as Bonnie Ahlstrom) was remembered during Sister Wives in 2022.

Let’s take a look at who Bonnie was and how Meri has dealt with the tragic passing of her mother…

Who was Bonnie on Sister Wives?

Bonnie Barber was Meri Brown’s mother. She passed away in 2021 at the age of 76.

Meri mourned the loss of her mother and took to Instagram to share the sad news of Bonnie’s passing in March 2021.

At the time, Meri wrote: “76 years and 17 days was not enough time for the world to feel the beautiful spirit of this beautiful woman. This woman whose life mission was to give, to love, to serve. This woman who only knew how to do for others…”.

Meri pays tribute to Sister Wives star on her birthday

On March 9th, 2022, Meri took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late mother.

She posted a photo and wrote on Instagram:

“Forever one of my favorite pictures of my mom. She exudes love, peace, and joy, because that’s who she was. She spent her life Christ-centered, and other-centered, giving, serving, loving. Oh, to be like her when I grow up.

Happy Birthday to my sweet mom. Remembering her and holding her in my heart today.”

Many fans commented on Meri’s post to share their condolences and “send hugs” on Bonnie’s birthday.

Bonnie passed away ‘suddenly’

Per People, Bonnie’s death may have been harder for her family to deal with as she reportedly passed away “suddenly”.

She died on March 26th, 2021. Many fans of the TLC show will remember Bonnie as she appeared on Sister Wives now and again alongside her daughter.

Per People, Bonnie lived with Meri during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonnie used to run Lizzie’s Heritage Inn in Utah and now Meri has taken over the family business.

After taking time out to mourn the loss of her mom, Meri reopened the B&B in June 2021. Taking to Instagram, Meri said that her mother was still with her: “giving me strength, guidance, and courage”.

As Bonnie was remembered during the September 25th, 2022, episode of Sister Wives, many fans took to Twitter to share their sadness at her passing: “This is going to break my heart. I really loved Meri’s mom. Bonnie was such a sweet woman on the screen.”.

Another tweeted: “So sad to see Meri heartbroken on camera. I can’t imagine the pain she felt getting that call about her Mom. Rest in paradise Ms. Bonnie!”

