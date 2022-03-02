











Bradley is the newest patient to enter Dr. Pimple Popper’s office. After several years, he finally took the decision to get his knee growth sorted, but Sandra Lee’s diagnosis is not what he was expecting.

The TLC series isn’t for the faint-hearted, as zits, cysts and growths are extracted and popped throughout. Dr. Pimple Popper takes clients into a patient room, where she often proceeds to label the skin issues with food-based names.

During the March 2nd episode, Bradley turns to Sandra for help in sorting out a knee growth which he has faced for the last 15 years of his life. Within minutes, she delivers the sad news that it could be cancer.

Who is Bradley on Dr. Pimple Popper?

Bradley is a patient on TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper. He introduced himself as someone who has a “funky alien that jumped off a meteorite and crashed through his ceiling”, referring to his knee growth.

The star detailed on Season 7 Episode 3 how he has had the growth, which started off as a blister, for between 10-15 years. He appears to have brought a guy with him, who is thought to be his son.

He said that eventually, the growth came up one day, and sometimes cracks, oozes and bleeds sometimes. Bradley also said he has lost 100 pounds over the last six years, which he thought was down to his diabetes.

Bradley’s oozing knee story

When Dr. Sandra Lee cut the top off the growth, she found more down in his leg. She told him she thought the knee growth could be cancer, which left him looking shocked and upset.

He told her how he “really hopes she can help”, having thought that it was just a “wild growth”.

She said:

It’s like a mushroom. It’s solid on you. The thing that concerns me is the fact that you’ve lost a lot of weight. I’m certainly not positive as to what this is, but there are reasons that make me suspect it could be a type of cancer.

The growth had been there too long! I hope he is okay! But fear he won’t be , or has a long road to recovery! — QueenDee 💬 (@WeezielouQueen) March 2, 2022

Fans react to Bradley’s episode

While some viewers questioned why he waited so long to get the knee growth checked out, many understood his reasons for not going to a doctor. Some detailed how insurance, money and fear of doctors may have played a part.

One viewer said: “I knew before she looked at it, she thought cancer & sure enough it looks like it. Dr. Lee can help him!“

Another wrote: “I hope she can fix it, she usually does a good job.”

“Some people wait to see a doctor because lack of funds insurance and even fear don’t be so quick to judge when you don’t know the circumstances“, wrote a fan of the show.

