Jess Caroline has a new man in her life and his name is Brian Hanvey – here’s his age and Instagram explored.

There’s finally some great news for fans of Jess Caroline as the star of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has found love.

Jess has finally moved on from her ex Colt and viewers couldn’t be happier that she’s been lucky in love again.

So who is her boyfriend Brian Hanvey? Here’s everything you need to know about him, including age, career and Instagram.

Who is Brian Hanvey?

According to his Instagram profile, Brian is a singer and producer.

The young musician celebrated his birthday on September 4th and turned 26 years old this year. He must travel a lot as part of his career as he often tags himself in Detroit and Las Vegas.

He used to be a vocalist at the band Leave It To Tragedy. In 2018, he joined Vegas Lights Band as a vocalist where he worked on their debut single ‘Cali Ya’.

According to reports, Brian and Jess met thanks to TLC star Larissa Lima and her boyfriend Eric Nichols. In fact, Larissa and Brian must have known each other for some time as she is tagged in many posts of Brian’s Instagram.

Brian Hanvey and Jess Caroline

As their Instagram snaps suggest, Brian and Jess have been together for a few months now.

Some of the earliest posts on Brian’s social media handles are from May this year and the two often leave adorable messages to each other in the comment section of their profiles.

We haven’t seen Brian on Jess’s online profiles but now that their relationship is revealed to the public eye, more snaps should follow.

In a post earlier this summer, Brian wrote:

“Happy Brazilian Valentine’s Day babe! I just learned today is “Dia Dos Namorados” in Brazil.”

Brian Hanvey: Instagram

With 118 posts, Brian has over 6,200 followers on Instagram at the time of writing. We’re sure this number is set to rise further now that he enjoys more media spotlight – plus he’s a known musician to his own fans.

You can find him under the handle @brianhanvey.

