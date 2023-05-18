Rumors have been circulating TLC stars Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton for some time in 2023. The two 1000-lb Sisters cast members haven’t been married for long but it appears that they are on the rocks as relationship statuses and wedding rings are seemingly vanishing.

After rising to fame on YouTube and later landing their own TV show on TLC, the Slaton sisters have totally transformed their lives.

Amy Halterman and Tammy Slaton were both approved for weight loss surgery on their show and Amy is now a mother to two sons. Despite finding further fame and having success as TLC stars, for both sisters, their love lives have taken a hit.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel/1000-lb Sisters

Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton get married

In November 2022, Caleb Willingham and Tammy Slaton tied the knot.

The two met at a rehabilitation center in Ohio where Tammy went to spend time focusing on her weight loss journey.

Some of Tammy’s family members were skeptical when Tammy announced her engagement via FaceTime.

They questioned how quickly things were moving between Tammy and Caleb but the star still wanted to go ahead with her wedding.

Split rumors surround Tammy and Caleb

Just months after getting married in late 2022, rumors began swirling around Tammy and Caleb that they were having problems in their relationship.

Distance may have put a strain on their marriage. In February, Tammy moved from the Ohio rehab center back to Kentucky, reports The US Sun.

In early May, Tammy and Caleb appeared to be shutting down the rumors of a potential break-up as Tammy was seen wearing her wedding ring on TikTok.

At the time, Caleb’s Facebook relationship status also said that he was still married, but now he has removed the status from his page. At the time of writing, Caleb’s Facebook page states: “No relationship info to show.”

Tammy is seen without wedding ring

On May 17, The US Sun reported that Tammy was seen out with her brother and she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Papparrazi caught snaps of Tammy without her wedding ring but she was wearing a band on her right hand.

Judging by the 1000-lb Sisters star’s latest Instagram post, she’s still wearing rings on her right hand.

Lots of Tammy’s fans have been taking to her social media comments section to ask: “Where’s hubby?” in 2023.

However, she nor Caleb have spoken publicly about their relationship.