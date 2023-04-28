After just five months of marriage, there are rumours Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham have split in April 2023. Caleb and Tammy’s wedding played out on the latest 1000-lb Sisters season and fans were delighted to see the TLC stars tie the knot.

Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, was a bridesmaid on her big day. But now it appears that things aren’t going so well for Amy or Tammy in either of their romantic relationships. Amy says she’s a single mom now on social media after splitting from her partner, Michael Halterman. Likewise, Caleb’s social media posts in 2023 have sparked concerns and it’s not the first time rumors have swirled.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

When did Tammy and Caleb get together?

Although 1000-lb Sisters fans are just seeing Tammy, 36, and Caleb, 39, tie the knot in episodes airing in 2023, the two have been together for some months.

The TLC stars’ wedding took place back in November 2022 after they met at a rehab center in Ohio.

Caleb and Tammy were engaged for a month before they decided to walk down the aisle.

1000-lb Sisters stars reportedly hit the rocks

Despite getting married in late 2022, a few months after saying their vows, reports began circulating that Tammy and Caleb were having issues in their relationship.

The US Sun reported in March 2023 that Caleb and Tammy were experiencing some issues in their relationship due to maintaining things long distance.

In February, Tammy moved from the Ohio rehab center back to Kentucky which could have put pressure on their marriage.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit reached out to Tammy and Caleb via social media and TLC for comment.

Tammy and Caleb spark ‘split’ rumors

April 2023 appears to have had some tumultuous moments for the 1000-lb Sisters cast.

Amy and Tammy’s sister, Amanda, took to Instagram this month to share that she was involved in a car accident that left her “sore and bruised.”

Tammy and Caleb also spark more split rumors after Caleb shared some now-deleted statuses on social media, reports The Hollywood Gossip.

Per a Reddit thread, Caleb wrote in his now-deleted Facebook status that he and Tammy are “only married by paper,” adding that he’s “hurt, mad and confused.”

Despite rumors swirling that Caleb and Tammy are splitting up, his Facebook relationship status remains on his page as “Married to Tammy Slaton” at the time of writing.