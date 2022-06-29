Caryn Chandler younger than Matt Roloff but old enough to be a glam-ma













Since 2006, Matt Roloff has been starring on Little People, Big World. The TLC show follows the Roloff family and their lives on Roloff Farm. For the first 10 years of the show, Matt was married to Amy Roloff but in 2022 the family’s lives look a little different than when LPBW first began.

In 2016, Matt and Amy got divorced but they both continued to appear on the TLC show alongside their new partners. Amy Roloff is now married to Chris Marek and Matt Roloff has a partner named Caryn Chandler. So, let’s find out more about the leading lady in Matt’s life including Caryn Chandler’s age and more.

Caryn and Matt’s relationship

After Matt and Amy Roloff divorced in 2016, Matt and Caryn embarked on a romantic relationship together.

Caryn and Matt went Instagram official in 2017 and they’ve been happily together ever since.

The couple isn’t married unlike Matt’s ex, Amy and her husband, Chris, but they may decide to tie the knot in the future.

Caryn and Matt met as she worked at Roloff Farm for around 10 years before becoming his personal assistant as per InTouch Weekly.

Caryn Chandler’s age

As per InTouch Weekly, Caryn is 53 years old. She celebrates her birthday on March 15th making her a Pisces on the zodiac.

Matt Roloff is 60 years old, meaning that there’s a seven-year age gap between him and his partner. Matt celebrates his birthday on October 7th.

Little People, Big World star Caryn is younger than Matt’s ex-wife. Amy Roloff is 57 years old.

Caryn gives ‘glam-ma’ vibes on Instagram

At 53 years old Caryn Chandler is a mother to her two children and she’s also a grandmother. The LPBW star doesn’t come off as a regular grandma on Instagram, though and appears to be very glamourous.

She can be seen pictured with many of her grandchildren on the ‘gram including Jackson, Ember and Liam.

Find Caryn on Instagram @carynchandler1 where she has around 150K followers. The TLC star writes in her IG bio that she splits her time between Arizona and Portland.

