The 90 Day Fiance saga between Molly Hopkins, Cynthia Decker, and Kelly Brown has finally come to an end. However, it seems a little too late to salvage the friendship. Now the legal matter is closed, it appears the damage is already done between the Pillowtalk hosts.

As if there isn’t enough drama in 90 Day Fiance, 2023 has really thrown a spanner in the friendship between Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker.

After allegations and a legal case in the wake of an incident late last year, the business partners and decade-long friends had a serious falling out. Now the case has officially been closed, it would appear the two cannot be reconciled.

What happened between Cynthia Decker and Molly Hopkins?

Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker fell out after Molly filed a criminal complaint form against her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown. Believing the allegations to be false, Cynthia apparently took Kelly’s side and the two women have been at odds ever since.

It all started in November 2022, when Molly claimed Kelly attacked her daughter, Olivia, in her place of work. Both mother and daughter claim that Cynthia was present at the time of the alleged “choke-slam”, something Cynthia has denied.

To add to the intrigue, Cynthia was allegedly the only person who possessed camera footage of the incident. Again, the Pillowtalk co-host denied this. Since the drama became public earlier this year, Cynthia has publicly spoken out in support of Kelly, who has remained pretty stiff-lipped on the whole thing.

Speaking to In Touch, Kelly denies the physical assault allegations, insisting the incident didn’t go beyond a verbal altercation:

“What occurred on November 21, 2022, at LiviRae was an unfortunate verbal incident that we all as a family expected to remain private.”

Cynthia celebrates Molly’s case against Kelly being closed

This week, an Instagram post from Cynthia appeared to confirm that the case brought by Molly against Kelly has been closed.

So far, neither Molly nor Olivia have addressed the news publicly. Both Kelly and Cynthia, however, took to Instagram to acknowledge the decision.

In an Instagram story, Kelly thanked those who supported him and the news outlets that had reported on the closing of the case. Meanwhile, Cynthia posted the following message:

“So happy your name is cleared @Kellykb2022. There should be recourse for false police reports! Especially when they included lies about me being a part of it when I wasn’t!”

For now, it seems that the ex-BFFs definitely aren’t ready to kiss and make up. Fans of their podcast, Pillowtalk, will surely be disappointed. TLC also hasn’t confirmed whether Molly or Cynthia will be appearing in any further series of 90 Day Fiance or its spin-offs. So, it looks like the drama won’t be televised anytime soon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently airing on TLC on Sundays at 8/7C.