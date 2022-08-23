











Chantel and Pedro Jimeno were married for five years and to many fans’ demise – they never had a baby. However, certain viewers believe the couple was not ready to have children during their relationship.

Pedro and Chantel have aired their popular relationship for many years in the extended 90-Day Fiancé franchise, The Family Chantel, though it has unfortunately been worsening rather than maturing in audiences’ eyes.

Chantel has made it very clear during episodes that she is eager to have a baby, however, she has fans urging her to think twice before getting pregnant with Pedro. However, in real time, they are going through divorce.

Chantel claimed she is ready for babies

The topic of babies has been discussed multiple times on The Family Chantel, especially during season 4. Chantel, who was 30 at the time of filming, expressed her desire to have kids. Pedro, who was then 29, voiced that he wanted to wait five years or so to start the baby talk.

Chantel was shocked by the news as her nurse had warned her of a high-risk pregnancy at 35. Their drastically different opinions on when they should have a baby has proven to some fans that they simply aren’t ready for one.

Furthermore, viewers believed that Chantel and Pedro aren’t ready for a baby due to their severe communication breakdown. Chantel admitted on camera that she was happy her family grilled Pedro about babies since that is the only way she can know what he is thinking.

In real time, they are currently going through divorce. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Pedro filed for divorce on May 27, 2022 after claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Pedro alleged Chantel had transferred $257,000 out of their joint bank account. However, there are two sides to every story and Chantel has made counter-claims of “adultery” and “cruel treatment”.

Fans voice their concerns

Throughout watching the show, fans have taken to Twitter to voice their opinions and concerns about Pedro and Chantel, in terms of the discussion of a baby.

One person on Twitter said, “Chantel deserves a baby. She would be an amazing mom, but Hunny Pedro is not the one.” Another agreed saying, “I hope Chantel doesn’t have a baby with Pedro, I know she is desperate for one but I pray it’s not with him.”

Other fans are supportive of Pedro however and think it’s “just not the right time for him, with one fan saying, “He clearly loves Chantel, I just font think he is ready.”

Many noticed the change in Pedro

During the later seasons of the show, some eagle-eyed fans noticed the change in Pedro. Seemingly bitter, Pedro seems to have taken his frustration out on his wife. He then began being far colder to Chantel than he ever was in the past, a sudden behavior change that alarmed viewers.

Chantel and Pedro fell in love quickly and managed to keep their flame alive through long-distance dating, however, there have been family issues on both sides.

Pedro’s heartbreaking revelations about his family have apparently soured his attitude towards his wife. Pedro learned that the women in his family had affairs to father their children during the show’s third season. Fans think that this may be the reason for his recent attitude change.

