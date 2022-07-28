











Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became the favourite duo of season four of 90 Day Fiancé. Five years into their relationship and after a successful spin-off show, the couple have split and filed for divorce.

Despite both of their families’ disapproval, Chantel and Pedro demonstrated from the start they intended to exchange vows. Throughout their journey on 90 Day Fiancé, the couple married and at the time were known for being a successful duo from the show.

Right after their story on 90 Day Fiancé ended, the two were given the chance to continue in a spin-off show, titled ‘The Family Chantel’. Viewers were able to learn more about the two, as well as their families.

Four seasons on, fans began noticing distance between the two, their differences and arguments led to Pedro filing for divorce. Now, the stars have separated.

Pedro asks Chantel for a “separation” after five years

In an exclusive clip via ET Online from TLC, Monday’s episode of The Family Chantel shows the heartbreaking discussion between the couple. Pedro and Chantel’s conversation sees them talk about the status of their marriage which leads to a “separation”.

Though it’s something that Pedro wants, Chantel looks completely broken and teary-eyed as she says that divorcing is not something that she wants.

Chantel tells him: “You’re entitled to do what you think it’s best… I don’t want it. I don’t know why, I feel pathetic. Because essentially, I feel like I’ve been begging for affection, and begging for attention that I never get. As a woman, it makes me feel pathetic.”

Right after, the two begin arguing yet again after Pedro tells her that she makes everything “worse”. Chantel worries the two won’t be getting back together because she “doesn’t know anyone who’s separated and gotten back together”.

In the confessionary, the Dominican reality star said that their relationship started to face some changes after he signed up for a real estate course, and began to go out often and meet new people.

“Maybe, I need to have my own future without you,” Pedro concludes in the confessionary.

Chantel gets support from baby sister Winter

Screenshot: First Look: This Season on The Family Chantel!, TLC YouTube

Though the episodes of The Family Chantel had been filmed weeks if not months before their release on television, fans of the couple have been getting the hint the future between the couple doesn’t look promising.

Earlier this month, reports by In Touch Weekly announced the fan-favourite couple would be divorcing after five years together. Since then, Chantel has been getting emotional support from her baby sister, Winter Everett.

Chantel has been reconnecting with Winter, with whom during the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé the two were seen not to have a good relationship.

In her most recent Instagram post, the 31-year-old star posted a photo of her hugging her sister with her 869k followers. No caption is needed.

View Instagram Post

Pedro to launch podcast series, but fans are not happy

Ever since it was clear to fans that their relationship was done for good, both reality stars have continued with their lives and individual projects. For Pedro, the Dominican star has already begun to do various moves.

Not only Pedro has become a realtor, but he has also started a new podcast series during his divorce from his former partner, Chantel. Earlier this week, the 30-year-old announced via Instagram stories that ‘The Pedro Jimeno Podcast’ would launch “very soon”.

Nonetheless, some fans of the couple said via Reddit that they were not happy with Pedro. Many felt like he was trying to get the “spotlight” by talking about his drama with Chantel and her family.

“Hard pass! I bet it’s all for the show! Btw they’re still under contract, just saying….,” one wrote.

A second one penned: “It’s just going to be him complaining about Chantel and her family.”

