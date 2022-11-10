Chantel Everett fans beg her and sister Winter to start own show without Pedro











Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became a fan-favorite duo during season four of 90 Day Fiancé. However, as fans binge-watch The Family Chantel they have become even more obsessed with the sisterly bond between Chantel and Winter.

Even from the start, Chantel and Pedro were supposedly in it for the long run as they demonstrated their desire to exchange vows from early on in the show. However five years down the line and following a successful spin-off show, the couple has split and filed for divorce.

Following their success on 90 Day Fiancé, fans continued to follow their story in a spin-off show, titled The Family Chantel. However, now Pedro is out of the picture, fans are begging Chantel to create her own show with her sister, Winter.

Chantel Everett leans on Winter for sisterly support

Amid the divorce, Chantel has been getting emotional support from her little sister, Winter Everett. Some may remember that Winter and Chantel didn’t always see eye to eye during the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé and their relationship seemed to be lacking.

However, Chantel has been reconnecting with Winter and the pair appear to be as close as ever. Chantel even shared an image of the sisters embracing as Winter has become her shoulder to lean on.

In Chantel’s most recent Instagram posts, the 31-year-old reality star has shared TikTok’s of her and Winter lip-synching to songs and doing hilarious viral trends. In the comments section under the videos, fans have been begging the sister duo to have their own TLC show together as it would be a hit.

Who is Chantel’s sister, Winter?

After all, Winter is no stranger to the reality TV world. She was introduced as a side character on The Family Chantel during Chantel and Pedro Jimeno’s relationship breakdown. Over the past four seasons, she was even given her own plotlines with fans loving her laid-back and comforting nature.

Winter has sometimes struggled with being in Chantel’s shadow and had a hard time in her long-term relationship with Jah. However, she has undergone a massive transformation; after getting out of her relationship and gaining confidence, she is absolutely glowing.

Winter has also lost over 50 pounds. She first announced her weight loss results in 2020 and has continued to dramatically drop the pounds. The 26-year-old began to diet and regularly go to the gym. She has also undergone gastric sleeve surgery to help with the weight loss as per InTouch.

