Chantel Everett graduated from college as a registered nurse













Chantel Everett is more than just a pretty face, as viewers of The Family Chantel have watched her long, hard journey to becoming a nurse.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel has kicked off on TLC, with all the latest drama and chaos from the Everett’s. TLC viewers have watched Chantel grow, from her first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé alongside Pedro to her own story on The Family Chantel.

So, what kind of nurse is Chantel working as, and how long did it take her to graduate from nursing school? Let’s find out!

BELOW DECK: Ashley Marti joins Only Fans

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 10398 Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/h8b3VB0vSqo/hqdefault.jpg 1029728 1029728 center 22403

Chantel is a registered nurse

Alongside her successful career in reality TV, Chantel is a registered nurse. She graduated from nursing school in Atlanta in 2020 after years of hard work.

She began her career in nursing as a pediatric nurse, however wishes to eventually work as a neurology nurse. Neurology nurses treat patients who have brain injuries, so high level skills are needed for the profession.

Chantel has proved her haters wrong, as there is much more to the television star than the drama she brings us on our screens.

Chantel graduated after 12 years at college

As nursing is a high skilled job, nursing school is a difficult time for many students – and takes some years to graduate. This was the case for Chantel as she found the experience by no means easy.

In 2019, Chantel was disappointed by the news that after 11 years at school she was still not able to graduate. Pedro’s reaction to this news shocked many viewers, as he wasn’t supportive in the slightest. In fact, he told her that he was not proud of her.

Pedro was disappointed in Chantel because he wanted her to finish school so that he could finally leave the warehouse, so this pushed this back for him too. However, one year later, Chantel finally graduated, and viewers got to see the graduation parade for themselves on the show.

They really need to stop picking on Chantel about how long it took her to graduate. At least she did it. #thefamilychantel — ♐️👑Party of One 🎉♐️ (@GlamSquad09) October 12, 2021

THE FAMILY CHANTEL: Fans convinced Chantel has had plastic surgery

Chantel and Pedro’s cleaning argument

Chantel and Pedro’s recent argument has got fans of The Family Chantel talking…

Pedro called out Chantel for her absence in cleaning and organising their house. The TLC star even rang his mother to express his concern, to which she asked him “What kind of wife do you have?”

However, viewers have been quick to call out Pedro for his comments, as they believe he seems to have forgotten that she is a hard working nurse. One viewer commented: “Ummmm but she’s a nurse! Working.” Another said: “He forgot to mention she’s also the bread winner.”

WATCH THE FAMILY CHANTEL ON TLC MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK