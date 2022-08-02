











Season 4 of The Family Chantel is coming to a close – and it seems Chantel and Pedro are also ready for a new chapter.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno rose to fame after their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, as well as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The pair became fan favorites due to their ongoing family drama, which made them nothing short of entertaining to watch.

That was when The Family Chantel was born and, after four seasons of the show, the stars’ relationship has broken down. As of now, there’s no confirmation of the show being cancelled or running for another season, however.

Since their messy break-up, rumors surrounding Chantel’s whereabouts have been the topic of conversation – with some reporting she has moved on already.

The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu BridTV 10851 The Kardashians | Season 2 Teaser | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/v9GQupPnzOM/hqdefault.jpg 1051381 1051381 center 22403

Who is Chantel’s rumored new boyfriend?

Chantel Everett is reportedly dating Love & Hip Hop star Rich Dollaz.

The rumors arose after Dreddsworld announced she had been spotted around Atlanta with the star multiple times in the past month.

Hailing from Waterbury, Connecticut, Dollaz is a music executive, entrepreneur and reality television star. The 44-year-old has featured on the Love & Hip Hop franchise since 2011.

Dollaz began his career working at Bad Boy Records before moving to Universal Music and finally deciding to manage his own company, Dollaz Unlimited. His business represents familiar faces such as singer Olivia, model Erica Mena and wrestler Thea Trinidad.

View Instagram Post

Why did Chantel and Pedro get divorced?

Although viewers of The Family Chantel were used to seeing Chantel and Pedro’s explosive arguments on the show, many assumed these were exaggerated for the cameras so the divorce news shocked fans.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, Pedro filed for divorce on May 27, 2022 after claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Pedro alleged Chantel had transferred $257,000 out of their joint bank account.

However, there are two sides to every story and Chantel has made counter-claims of “adultery” and “cruel treatment”.

View Instagram Post

Fans react to Chantel and Rich Dollaz rumors

The Family Chantel and Love & Hip Hop viewers have taken to social media to discuss their views of the rumored relationship between Chantel and Rich Dollaz.

Some viewers think they could end up making a show of their own. One wrote: “Heard Chantel and Rich Dollaz from LHHNY are seeing each other…. I smell a plot line #TheFamilyChantel #loveandhiphop.”

Another commented: “I never knew I needed to see 90 days of love and hip hop – until now.”

“I love a good reality show crossover!” one fan added.

Some viewers think the pair seem well suited, as one wrote: “This makes so much sense tho! They are alike in many ways if you watched Love & Hip Hop.”

WATCH THE FAMILY CHANTEL ON TLC MONDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK