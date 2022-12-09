90 Day Fiancé’s Chantel Everett has opened up to followers about “reducing” herself for “others” following her and Pedro Jimeno’s marital breakdown.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became a fan-favorite duo during season four of 90 Day Fiancé. They were labeled a power couple from early on in the show. However, five years down the line and a successful spin-off show later, the couple has split and filed for divorce.

Amid the drama, Chantel has been getting vulnerable on social media as she recently spoke candidly with fans about changing herself to fit in with others.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Chantel Everett talks about ‘reducing’ herself for ‘others’

Chantel and Pedro have had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least. After all, the duo got engaged after only meeting in person three times. It was certainly love at first sight and they soon became a staple on 90 Day Fiancé season 4. However, the drama began to unfold when their families butted heads in his native Dominican Republic.

The Monday, August 22, episode of The Family Chantel saw Pedro finally ask Chantel for a divorce. The heart-wrenching episode saw Chantel attempt to keep her cool before breaking down into tears during her confessional.

Since the split, the pair have not been shy of sharing cryptic messages via their Instagram Stories whilst the breakdown of their marriage plays out onscreen.

The most recent quote shared via Chantel’s Instagram Story saw Everett talk about a person “reducing” themselves for the satisfaction of “others.” Another quote shared reads: “Out of your vulnerabilities will come your strength.” A final quote says: “I trust my instinct. The inner voice that comes from within my heart is my guide and I follow its direction.”

Chantel and Pedro share cryptic quotes on Instagram

It’s not only Chantel sharing motivational messages with her fans, Pedro is also mysteriously communicating through quotes. He shared a quote via his Instagram Stories on August 21, as per In Touch. The message says: “Stupidity is the deliberate cultivation of ignorance.”

Just a couple of days later on August 25, Chantel wrote via her Instagram Stories: “I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement.”

Everett shared her adoration for her fans too as she attains her role as a social media influencer. Chantell’s fame is often related to her and Pedro as they made a career as a couple on 90 Days and The Family Chantel.

However, despite their split, the 31-year-old is keen to keep her supportive fan base and has been very active on social media to maintain her following.

Everett is ready to carve a career path out on her own accord. Fans have even been begging her and Winter to get their own spin-off!

WATCH THE FAMILY CHANTEL ON TLC MONDAYS AT 8/7C

