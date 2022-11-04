Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up after more than 90 day hiatus from Instagram











Pedro Jimeno has stayed relatively inactive following his divorce from Chantel Jimeno, but The Family Chantel star is now upping his Instagram game.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno rose to fame after their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, as well as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The duo instantly became fan favorites as they became one of the most entertaining families to watch.

Jimeno has gradually shared more content with The Family Chantel fans and his glow-up is real, take a look for yourselves…

Screenshots: “You Don’t Know How to Say Thank You” Pedro and Chantel Fight Over Breakfast! | The Family Chantel – YouTube

Pedro’s glow up amid 90-day hiatus from Instagram

Pedro’s post-breakup glow is really thriving in his recent Instagrams as he returns to social media after a more than 90-day hiatus.

Pedro has turned off his Instagram comments, meaning not all followers can gush over him. However, friends and fans he follows who are able to comment on the post have complimented him on his new look. Pedro shared a snap on October 21, in his work attire as he posted another snap in a turtleneck. He also debuted his new grown-out hair which has fallen into loose curls.

“Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” one user commented on Pedro’s Instagram. He replied to the comment, “Nobody is going to take away my happiness and my desire to work and be successful.”

Pedro is taking off in his real estate career, whilst he deleted his real estate Instagram account he still uses his personal one – which has garnered nearly half a million followers. His return from the social media hiatus also saw him share lots of real estate posts including short video clips of houses and sales.

Chantel and Pedro’s relationship explored

TLC first met Pedro and Chantel in 2016 during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, they began dating after she was searching for a Spanish tutor. Following her trip to visit Pedro in the Dominican Republic, the pair fell for one another and got engaged during Chantel’s third trip. Later that year, they tied the knot.

The couple split after fans watched their turbulent relationship unravel during season 4 of The Family Chantel. Pedro and Chantel were seen arguing as she questioned her husband’s relationship with one of his real estate job co-workers.

During a June 13 episode, their confessionals explained the fallout as Jimeno claimed he would invite his wife to his work parties, but Chantel would say, “I don’t like [his colleagues]. I don’t like spending time with them.” Chantel also expressed that she felt his new career was at detriment of their relationship.

Screenshot from TLC’s YouTube video titled: ‘”He Hardly Tells Me Anything” Pedro’s New Job Leaves Chantel Feeling Abandoned | The Family Chantel’