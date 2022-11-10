









Charity Pierce’s story was shared on My 600-lb Life when she was one of the heaviest people to star on the TLC show. Since then, she has lost almost 540lb (245kg) and kept the weight off thanks to Dr Now’s help.

During her experience, Charity dealt with flesh-eating bacteria as well as the death of her mother. She also weighed almost 800lb at one point but decided enough was enough and moved to improve her life for the better. She broke viewers’ hearts when she claimed: “I would rather die than live this way.”

At the time, Charity couldn’t carry out day-to-day tasks without the help of her family – but her lifestyle is completely different today.

Get to know Charity Pierce

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Charity appeared in My 600-lb Life season 3. Known as the world’s heaviest woman at the time, weighing 778lb (352kg), she is mom to daughter Charly, who she has concerns over due to her own growing obesity issue.

Wanting to get serious about their weight loss goals, Charity and Charly visited Dr Now together in 2015. After meeting Charity, Dr Now immediately sent her to the hospital and she lost more than 100lb thanks to a restrictive diet.

Charity then had gastric bypass surgery approved. However, she faced issues at the start of her weight loss journey, such as being unable to travel to her mother’s funeral after having the operation.

Charity on My 600-lb Life

Charity lost 400lb on the show with the help of Dr Now’s diet program and gastric bypass surgery. Mother and daughter wanted Dr Now to approve them both for skin removal surgery but he refused until they lost 200lb.

Then, in a Where Are They Now? episode in 2017, Charity revealed she’d undergone mass skin removal, with almost 40lb taken off. By the end of the episode, it was revealed Charity had slimmed down to 295lb after losing an amazing 513lb. Incredible! Inspired by her mother’s results, Charly managed to drop 95lb too.

Since then, the total amount of weight Charity has lost in her journey is almost 540lb. Charity has kept the weight off and regularly shares updates to her TikTok page. She is enjoying life as a new grandmother – her granddaughter turned four months old in September 2022.

Unfortunately, according to an update on Charity’s Facebook page in March 2020, she was diagnosed with cancer. She wrote: “I found out at Christmas time I have kidney cancer. It devastated me because my mom passed away from brain cancer.”

At the time, Charity added her kidney was removed and she was in recovery. She appears to have healed from the operation and celebrated her 47th birthday on July 31, 2022.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted on 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the US, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

