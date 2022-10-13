









Chay Guillory is one of several My 600-lb Life stars who have gone on to inspire thousands of fans across the United States. Weighing over 600 pounds at the start of her transformation, she has since continued her journey.

The TLC series follows Houston-based surgeon Dr. Now’s patients as they follow a diet program provided by him, with a goal of losing enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery to improve their lifestyle.

Since her story was shared on the show, Chay has been hailed an “inspiration” by viewers. She has been sharing updates on social media ever since producers packed up their equipment for filming. So where is Chay now?

Meet Chay Guillory

From Louisiana, Chay Guillory was living with her grandparents when she was on My 600-lb Life, where she has stayed since the age of 15. When she began losing weight, her grandmother died, which heightened her food addiction.

Wanting “the pain to stop”, Dr. Now revealed it had been five months without Chay losing any weight. He sent her to a therapist to guide her through the grieving process, while she was urged to get down to 550 lbs.

Chay turned to food “more than anything in her life” to deal with the pain of her mom not being there for her. She met with her mom on the TLC show, who said she “regrets” that her daughter cannot rely on her due to being an addict.

Chay’s story on My 600-lb Life

Chay lost enough weight to qualify for excess skin removal surgery, meaning that she is one step closer to gender reassignment surgery and able to live the life she has always wanted.

Revealing that she identifies as a woman, Chay also shares her journey on the show, which involved coming out to her family. This happened just as she hit 464 lbs on the scales, which meant she had lost 14 pounds in two months.

Dr. Now asked her what was going on, when Chay told him she realises she is transgender. He wondered if she wanted gender reassignment surgery, but informed her that she her body could not deal with two surgeries at the same time.

By the time she got down to 378 lbs, the doctor said she is “doing great” and granted her approval for weight loss surgery. Chay felt “so proud of everything she’s accomplished” after previously being “too afraid” to be herself.

Where the TLC star is now

Since appearing on My 600-lb Life, Chay has gotten married, and celebrated her two year wedding anniversary in February. She has also been keeping up her healthier, improved lifestyle, as per her Instagram page.

During her Where Are They Now? episode in 2018, Chay revealed has gone from being stuck at home every day to being able to go anywhere while working a job, and said she continues to live with her uncle and his family.

Chay recently collaborated with Fytoo Eyeglasses, and celebrated her best friend’s wedding day, which she travelled 800 miles to attend. She also celebrated her 31st birthday on January 10th!

Fans have been describing Chay as an “inspiration” on Instagram. One follower wrote:

I’ve been following you for a while and I was just watching a video on YouTube about 600-lb Life people and where are they now, I didn’t know that was you. You look gorgeous, I want you to know I admire you. You’re an inspiration.

Another viewer said: “Just wanted to tell you how proud I am of you, what you have done to make you feel good.”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

