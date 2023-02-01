Chris Combs’ wife Brittany on 1000-lb Sisters first laid eyes on Tammy and Amy’s brother at a fast food chain. The two have been married since 2016 and are regular cast members on the TLC reality show.

As Tammy Slaton goes back to rehab on 1000-lb Sisters and Amy Slaton navigates her second pregnancy on season 4, there’s a couple catching everyone’s eye: their brother Chris and his wife Brittany Combs.

Let’s rewind to before the TLC show was even airing and see how Chris’ marriage first came to light. He and Brittany bonded at McDonald’s before they began to date and are now a reality TV couple.

Meet Chris Combs’ wife

Chris‘ wife is called Brittany Combs. From Princeton, Kentucky, she is Pentecostal and offered Cameo videos. Her bio on the personalized website reads: “I’m married to Chris Combs. I’m a small-town girl who loves Jesus and her family.”

Her full name is Lauren Brittany Combs, while her maiden name is Wilson. She works as a manager at McDonald’s after her education at Madisonville Community College and Caldwell County High School.

Brittany completed her studies at college between 2006 to 2009. Three years later, Chris’ wife took up a job at the fast food chain store where she actually first laid eyes on her current husband.

Chris and Brittany met at Mcdonald’s

Chris and Brittany first met at McDonald’s, where the latter has worked since September 2012. His wife still works at the fast food chain, meaning she has spent over a decade in the job, just like Chris.

He also continues to work at the place where he met his wife, but actually began his managerial job there before her, in August 2008. Before he secured his McDonald’s job, Chris worked as a trabajador at Tyson Foods.

They work alongside each other at Princeton McDonald’s. When they’re at home, they often spend time with family, while Chris often does things around the house such as bringing home a new dinner table in 2021.

Happy anniversary to the love of my life Chris Combs I can’t believe it’s been five years already. I love you so much. We have came a long way in this five years. Posted by Brittany Combs on Friday, October 15, 2021

1000-lb Sisters: Chris’ marriage timeline

Chris and Brittany got married on October 15, 2016. He and his wife are religious, which was something fans suspected when Chris and Brittany opted out of going ghost hunting with the rest of the family.

The couple shares two children; a son named Brandon and a daughter named Emily. The latter lives in Tennessee while both of his kids were the main inspiration for Chris’ successful weight loss and approved surgery.

One year after they said “I Do,” Chris and his wife moved to a new home together. They’ve reached over six years of marriage so far and reside in their marital home in Princeton, Kentucky.

