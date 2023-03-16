Chris Parsons shares his story on season 11, episode 7 of TLC’s My 600-lb Life, and hopes to achieve his weight loss goal with the help of Dr.Now, but what happened to Chris P after the show?

In Chris’ My 600-lb Life episode, we’re introduced to his daughter, who he said was the biggest reason he wanted to embark on his weight loss journey.

We take a closer look into where Chris is now after the TLC show.

Who is Chris P?

Chris Parsons is a father who is determined to lose weight and keep healthy for his daughter. His whole family is very supportive of his weight loss journey, calling it a “family affair” as they work out together.

When he was first introduced to us on the show, Chris weighed 620 lbs.

By the end of the episode, he lost a massive 256 lbs, weighing in at 364 lbs, similar to My 600-lb Life’s Marla.

What happened to Chris P after My 600 lb Life?

Chris is still working on his weight loss journey and staying active, as documented on his social media.

Speaking to Distractify, Chris revealed that he stuck to his guns and decided not to get weight loss surgery, as he prefers going down the ‘natural’ route.

“I strongly believe that if you can do it without major surgery, you should. But you also have to be prepared to get it if you cannot do it on your own and you truly gave it a shot,” he told the publication.

However, he also stressed that weight loss surgery “is not a bad thing.”

Chris is pretty active on Instagram and TikTok, so My 600-lb Life viewers can follow him on there to keep up with his weight loss journey after the show, just like Wess from episode 3.

His username on both platforms is @chris.losingit and he’s definitely doing as the name says!

The My 600-lb Life stars’ followers have taken to the comments to compliment Chris on his progress. One wrote: “Wow! Serious progress.”

“Can’t wait to see your episode. Congrats on the changes you’ve made!!” commented another.

WATCH MY 600-LB LIFE ON TLC WEDNESDAYS AT 8/7C

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.