Sister Wives fans fear Christine Brown and David Woolley have split after her engagement ring was nowhere to be seen on her latest Instagram post, although there are many signs the two are still together.

The Sister Wives star announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after 25 years of spiritual marriage.

We take a look the what picture the ‘rumors’ came from, and if Christine Brown has said anything on the matter.

Sister Wives fans fear Christine Brown and David Woolley have split after latest post

The TLC star can be seen enjoying quality time with her youngest daughter Truely in her latest Instagram post, as they visit Madame Tussauds, in San Francisco.

The first picture in the star’s photo dump was a fake mugshot, as fans could see all her ‘bare’ fingers as she held ‘The Accomplice’ prison board. Of course, this led to questions from fans.

“No engagement ring?” questioned one fan.

Another concerned fan asked: “Where’s the engagement ring???”

However, one fan wrote back: “oh stop! Get over it!”

Christine shuts down speculations

Despite not replying to the many comments, Christine Brown indirectly shut the rumors down through an Instagram story.

She stated she and David Woolley were getting ready to have their engagement photos taken, which shows they are clearly still together.

All pictures of the couple are also still up on both their Instagram accounts, so those who were worried can breathe a sigh of relief.

The couple announced their engagement in April of this year, two years after Christine left Sister Wives husband, Kody Brown.

Fans have been ‘shipping’ the couple ever since they first announced their relationship, as they flooded their engagement posts with congratulations.

One wrote: “I’ve never been so happy for someone I don’t know personally in my life.”

The Sister Wives reunite

Sister Wives fans were in for a treat when Christine recently posted a ‘surprise reunion’ with Janelle Brown. The two recently went RZR riding together, along with David, and fans couldn’t get enough.

“I actually got emotional watching this because you guys deserve to be having this much fun and enjoying life,” wrote one fan.

Another penned: “We need this to be the new show on TLC. PLEASSEEEEE.”

Janelle announced her split from Kody in a January 2023 episode of the show.