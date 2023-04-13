Christine Brown is engaged to David Woolley, two years on from when she left Kody Brown on Sister Wives in 2021. So, how long have Christine and David been together as they announce their engagement?

It was a memorable time when Christine decided to leave the 25-year spiritual marriage she had with Kody. She announced in November 2021 that she was splitting from the TLC star.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Christine went Instagram official just two months before announcing her engagement. Her new partner David Woolley decided to get down on one knee, and fans are over the moon.

Christine Brown is engaged

Christine Brown announced her engagement on April 13, 2023. The former Sister Wives star revealed that she “lives in bliss every day” before calling David her “soulmate” and “love of her life.”

TLC also announced the happy news, sharing pictures of Christine and David smiling while she posed with her engagement ring. They took photos on a balcony in front of a picturesque view of the snow.

Fans are over the moon for Christine, with one writing: “I hope she gets the wedding she always dreamed of. Another was just as happy for the reality TV star and said, “Congratulations, I’m so happy you get a real love story this time ❤️.”

How long have Christine and David been together?

Christine and David have been together for four months. They went Instagram-official in February 2023 after dating for two months. On Valentine’s Day, she announced her relationship to her 1.1 million followers and wrote:

I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful, kind, incredible with my children, and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.

It comes after Christine’s 25-year spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. Some Sister Wives viewers think Christine has gotten engaged “too fast,” but David is just in love with her as she is with him. He wrote:

Everyday when I look at you I can’t believe I am the l luckiest guy in the world because I have you. You are the most loving and caring person I have ever met.

Christine left Kody in 2021

Christine and Kody both announced they were splitting in November 2021. She took to Instagram and wrote: “Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

Since then, wives Janelle and Meri Brown have also announced their separation from Kody, meaning he now only has one wife, Robyn, to who he is legally married. But Kody’s viral Cameo video recently hinted at having no more wives.

Kody sent a Cameo to a Sister Wives fan revealing his future marriage plans. He told them in what he claimed is a “spoiler”, “I won’t be having any more wives. Robyn and I are basically monogamous.”