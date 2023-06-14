Christine Brown has been spending quality time with her kids in 2023. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram to share some special moments she and her children have enjoyed over the Summer. After her split from Kody Brown, fans have commented on many of her posts that Christine appears to have a new lease of life.

In many of the TLC star’s latest social media posts, she appears to be super happy. Christine is set to remarry this year after finding love with David Woolley. With a new spring in her step, it looks like she’s showing appreciation for her family this June and dubs her kids “exceptional.”

Christine Brown shares moments with kids

This Summer, Christine has been celebrating the birthdays of her “June babies.”

Taking to the ‘gram, the Sister Wives star shared some fun snaps of herself with her children.

Christine captioned the post: “I’ve had some beautiful experiences this last weekend. Celebrating Mykelti and Ysabel’s birthdays with my kids was a lovely time.”

The mom of five added: “I’m so blessed to have these exceptional people for my kids.”

Sister Wives star is praised

After Christine wrote that her children were “exceptional,” many of her fans took to her post’s comments section to praise her on her parenting.

Some made comments about Kody Brown‘s absence while others weren’t so keen on bringing up any family drama.

A fan joked: “This is what family looks like Kody Is somewhere flipping his hair.”

One wrote: “I just wish everyone could just leave the Kody issues in the past and stick to enjoyable things to say. It feels much better that way.”

More were focused on how great Christine is looking, writing: “You look like you are their sister, not their Mom. You look fabulous.”

More commented: “Christine and her girls are royalty,” and “Each uniquely, and beautifully a version of their mother.

Fans think someone is missing

While Christine Brown and her girls enjoyed birthday celebrations in June, some fans were concerned that one of the TLC star’s kids was missing from the photos.

One fan wrote on the post: “Paedon missing?”

Another wrote: “I’ve noticed that Paedon is always missing from these pictures…Christine has a lot of pictures with the girls, but none with him. Is he not welcomed in the family events anymore or even just to hang with Christine? I’ve seen Janelle post pictures with him.”

However, many more commented that they thought the photos were of a “girls’ day.”