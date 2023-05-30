Sister Wives star Christine Brown has totally transformed her life from the days of her first marriage to Kody Brown. The TLC show cast member shows off her weight loss results in 2023 and fans are ecstatic to see her living her best life via social media.

Christine and Kody were together for 25 years after getting spiritually married in 1994. The Sister Wives stars split in 2021 and share six children together: Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Christine Brown’s weight loss journey

Christine’s followers will have likely seen the TLC star’s weight loss journey via her Instagram page.

She and fellow Sister Wives cast member Janelle Brown can be seen promoting Plexus weight loss products on their social media pages and another – Life With Health & Happiness (@life_with_health_and_happiness).

Judging by Christine’s new look in 2023, the lifestyle she’s following is showing her to be super-happy.

The Sun exclusively revealed on May 23 that Christine is kicking her fitness journey up a notch as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to David Woolley.

Sister Wives star hailed ‘inspirational’

At 51 years old, Christine clearly has a new lease of life. She’s engaged to be married and appears to be partnering with various brands in 2023.

A recent snap of Christine shows her looking slimmer as she shares the details for a fan giveaway.

The mom-of-six has been hailed “inspirational” by some of her fans who applaud her for living her life authentically.

Christine’s fans ‘love seeing her enjoy life’

It’s clear from Chrstine’s Instagram page that she currently has a lot to be happy about. She’s enjoying her engagement and also appears to be spending quality time with her family.

Sharing a snap of herself smiling, Christine told her followers in May that she enjoys walking her youngest daughter to school as “…the atmosphere in mornings is just breathtaking.”

The TLC star’s fans commented on the post to say that they are “happy seeing her happy,” and that she’s their “favorite.”

One fan commented: “Absolutely LOVE seeing you breathe free and enjoying life for what it’s worth to you!!!”