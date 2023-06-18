Christine Brown has stunned fans on Instagram as she shows off her body in a hot black ‘revenge dress’ while also showing off her tattoo, and fans have revealed the deep meaning behind it.

Since splitting up with Sister Wives‘ Kody Brown in 2021, fans have said the TLC star has ‘been thriving’ as she starts her new life with fiance David Woolley.

We take a look at Christine Brown‘s new tattoo, the meaning, and of course her revenge dress that has fans dropping all the fire emojis in the comments.

Christine Brown shows off tattoo in ‘revenge dress’

Taking to her 1.2 million Instagram followers, Christine Brown was all smiles as she posed in a low cut skin-tight black dress that showed off her ‘new’ chest tattoo.

The TLC star attended a black tie gala along with ex-Siter Wive Janelle Brown. The two have remained close friends since splitting up with Kody Brown, as they went RZR riding together last month.

In the second picture, of the ‘photo dump’ Christine posed next to her fiance David Woolley, calling him the “love of my life.”

In the caption, she wrote: “Went to a @plexusworldwide black-tie gala last night with some of my favorite people. I LOVE doing a home-based business with my family! #blessed #nashville #plexus #living #loveofmylife”

Fans are loving the star’s new look as they reveal tattoo meaning

Of course, fans rushed to the comment to compliment Christine and talk about her new ink.

“Waiiiit 🔥 when did you get a tattoo??” questioned one.

Others took to the comments to clarify the meaning of Christine Brown’s tattoo: “It’s a symbol for “new beginnings,” wrote one.

“It’s giving Princess Diana’s revenge dress,” penned another fan.

“Okay revenge dress, I see you Christine! Slaying and being happy with your man,” exclaimed another.

Christine clears up David Woolley ‘split rumors’

Recently, Christine posted a picture without her engagement ring, which had fans scared her and David called off their engagement.

However, she then took to her Instagram story to let fans know that they’d finally be taking their engagement photos, two months after the proposal.

Now, the star is all smiles as she posts her fiance on the ‘gram, so fans can breathe a sigh of relief, and look forward to the engagement pics!