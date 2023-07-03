Cleo from 90 Day Fiance‘s accent is throwing viewers off, so where is the star from? As Cleo gets to know Christian a little better and plans to meet him in person, she fears that he will not understand the challenges she has with being transgender. However, it’s her unusual accent that fans cannot help but pay attention to.

She appears on TLC‘s US-based version of 90 Day Fiance but is actually currently living in London, England. Most of the stars on the dating show meet online and begin to date across borders, eventually deciding to meet face-to-face. Reality Titbit can explain Cleo’s accent as viewers notice hints of American, British, and Scottish in her voice.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé Twitter page

Cleo on 90 Day Fiance: Accent

Cleo’s accent is influenced by a number of factors, such as being born and growing up in Italy, before making the move to London, England. However, not all fans are convinced and think something is missing.

A Reddit thread was launched discussing the 90 Day Fiance star’s roots and voice. One fan wrote:

Not a native speaker, but have studied years of Italian, 90% of which from native speakers. Though I tried to give her some cred for the British accent over the Italian (because I don’t think I’ve ever heard one, just American), she doesn’t even have the rhythm. There’s a rolling to the language, there’s a mouthy rounding of vowels. There’s something missing with her. She also may have some slight sort of a speech impairment that’s throwing it off.

Where is Cleo from?

Cleo was born in Italy. She works there as a model but resides in London, England, and has explained on YouTube that she can do the Italian accent heard in movies if she tries, but that it doesn’t come naturally to her.

“I just find the fact that people are saying she doesn’t look Italian, ‘She’s hiding her true nationality’, I just find that really weird. People are saying I’m from Finland, Switzerland, and Siberia, I just find it really bizarre,” Cleo revealed.

She also said: “Why would I be faking being Italian? People are saying my accent changes. For those of you who don’t know, I am autistic, and one of the diagnostic criteria for autism is a very unique tone and manner of speech.”

Cleo addresses if she’s Italian

Cleo made a YouTube video addressing the confusion over her Italian roots on July 2. She captioned the video with questions like, “Are you Finnish?” and “Am I actually Italian?” as well as the statement, “Your accent is weird.”

Since her 90 Day Fiance debut, the star didn’t expect fans to speculate about her accent. Cleo said, “I do get why some people may find my accent a little weird. People who have seen me on the show know me as being from London.”

Cleo, who is Italian, continued: “I was not born in London and that’s why I don’t sound British, and I’ve learned English as a second language. My first language is Italian and when I started learning English, I had more of an Italian accent.

“Obviously, that changed over time, and it didn’t really feel natural to me. English not being my first language meant that I had to start from scratch, bearing in mind I have learning disabilities as well.”

