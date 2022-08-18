











My 600-Lb Life fans may remember an episode of the show that featured mother of four Coliesa McMillian. In the same year that her My 600-Lb Life episode aired, she sadly passed away. Many fans were ‘rooting’ for Coliesa on the show and some wanted an update on her.

Thankfully, a Facebook page was set up to remember her, so viewers can find out more about what happened to the TLC star. Coliesa’s journey on the show was filled with difficulty. One fan tweeted in 2020: “She’s been through so much I just want to hug her”.

Who was Coliesa?

Coliesa Kay Lee McMillian was a patient on My 600-Lb Life during season 8 of the TLC show. She was born in 1978.

People who are usually 600 lbs or over seek the help of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr Now on the show. By following his plan, they then go in for weight loss surgery and they can lose hundreds of pounds.

In many cases, there are success stories on My 600-Lb Life such as Carlton and Shantel. However, there have also been some people who sadly lost their lives on the series.

Coliesa’s Story on My 600-Lb Life

On My 600-Lb Life, Coliesa wanted to turn her life around for herself and her four daughters.

She had suffered tragedy in her life including losing the love of her life in a car crash and she also had a heart attack in the past.

She developed an issue with eating due to the traumatic life events and with her history of heart attacks, worried Dr Now.

During the show, Coliesa said that for a few weeks, she hadn’t been feeling good and had to visit his office for tests. At the time, she was weighing 591 lbs and Dr Now deemed her situation a medical emergency.

The My 600-Lb Life star passed away

After My 600-Lb Life season 8 episode 12 aired, it was a matter of months before Coleisa passed away.

Part of her obituary reads: “Coliesa a loving, mother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at The Crossing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 41. She was a resident of St. Francisville and native of Port Allen, LA.”

Many fans took to Coleisa’s Facebook page following her episode to find an update on her. Lots of viewers shared their condolences with her friends or family who run her page.

The latest post from October 2020 reads: “I am so very sorry that it has taken me so long to give anyone an update on anything. It has been just over a month. We are dealing daily with her being gone. It is hard but we are learning. She was a major influence in our life and we struggle with that. But all of you help”.

