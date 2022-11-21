









TLC fans can get excited for a double whammy of good news as 1000-lb Sisters has a premiere date for its new season and Tammy Slaton got married! The TLC star has appeared on her show alongside her sister, Amy. The two weighed 1000lb between them at the beginning of the series but they’re now on a weight loss journey.

The first 1000-lb sisters season aired in 2020 and now season 4 is set to air in January 2023.

When season 4 of the show kicks off, fans will get to find out more about Tammy’s relationship. TLC confirmed via Instagram that she’s now married via Instagram.

Tammy Slaton is married

An Instagram post from TLC broke the exciting news that 1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is married.

The post was shared on November 20 and read: “Congratulations are in order! Tammy Slaton has tied the knot with beau Caleb Willingham. You’ll see her road to the ring when #1000lbSisters returns…”

Many fans took to the Instagram comments section to congratulate Tammy and Caleb on their marriage.

Meet Caleb Willingham

As many 1000-lb Sisters fans will know, Tammy, 36, hasn’t been the luckiest in love.

She had to call the police on one of her ex-boyfriends according to TLC show and fans also got to meet her boyfriend, Jerry. But, things didn’t work out between the pair.

However, in November 2022, it seems she found herself ‘the one’ and tied the knot with Caleb Willingham.

People exclusively reports that the two got married at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

Tammy and Caleb, who is 39, met at the rehab center and “fell in love,” according to the report.

Caleb, per The Sun, has faced a lot of the same struggles as Tammy and plans on moving to Kentucky with her.

Fans congratulate Tammy on her marriage

TLC star Tammy has had an outpouring of congratulations from fans since the news of her wedding broke.

One Instagram follower wrote on Tammy’s latest post: “So happy for you, congrats.”

Another wrote on TLC’s IG post: “I’m so so happy for Tammy it’s been a very long Journey but we’re finally here after 3 seasons she’s had her surgery and found a decent man I can’t wait for season 4 hopefully when they get their own place they both can keep up the good work Together”

Many more took to Twitter to share their thoughts, one person tweeted: “Tammy Slaton got married and it makes me so happy.”

Another said: “Good to hear can’t wait for a new season.”

