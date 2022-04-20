Could Anna Johnston's mystery boyfriend be her high school bestie?













Anna has teased TLC fans for long enough about her new boyfriend, and she’s not giving it up just yet.

7 Little Johnstons season 11 is well underway, with all the latest from the Johnston’s family hitting our screens on TLC.

Tonight’s episode is a juicy one, as Liz talks about a future home with Brice, but it isn’t just this pair that love is in the air for. Anna also talks about her boyfriend in the upcoming episode, but who is he?

Reality Titbit have explored who her new boyfriend could be and who viewers are hoping it is…

Who is Anna Johnston’s boyfriend?

Anna has kept the identity of her new man away from the public eye, which is something 7 Little Johnstons fans aren’t used to, as both Jonah and Liz have had very public relationships on the show.

Because of this, it’s no wonder fans are desperate at a glimpse of Anna’s boyfriend, but it seems she isn’t quite ready for this step. The description for tonight’s episode on TLC informs viewers that: “Anna is seeing a new guy, but she’s reluctant to have him meet the family”

So don’t worry, it’s not just fans she is hiding him from for now, as the family haven’t met him either.

Is her High School bestie her mystery man?

On the 19th of December 2021, Anna shared a photo with a friend captioned: “Well look who it is bestie since high school”. Since the news has surfaced about Anna having a special someone in her life, many are questioning if it’s her high school bestie.

Even her parents asked her the same question in the trailer for season 11 of the show. Trent said to Anna: “Who’s the boy you’ve been posting? Is he friends or more than friends? Are you kissing?”, to which Anna responds: “Duh.”

Anna hasn’t confirmed that this is the boy they are talking about, however this is the only one who featured on her Instagram at the time of filming.

Some viewers think Anna and Joose suit

Joose is new to the 7 Little Johnstons crew, as he joined the family for season 11 as an exchange student. Originally from Finland, Joose lived with the Johnston’s in the US for three months.

On the 6th of February 2022, Anna posted a selfie with Joose, to which many fans have commented that they should get together. One viewer commented: Just watched the episode and I think you need to date Joose! So cute together ❤️”. Another said: “What a cute pair 🙌 ❤️ 😍”

As of April 2022, Anna has not confirmed who her boyfriend is, so you’ll have to stay tuned to find out…

