A brand new show is set to adjust the TV schedule in 2023 – Crack Addicts launches on TLC on May 24. The chiropractic show brings with it a brand new host and doctor whose mission is to “heal people one spine at a time.”

From My 600-lb Life’s Doctor Younan Nowzaradan to Dr Pimple Popper‘s Sandra Lee, many doctors have graced the TLC network to date. Their work sees people’s lives totally transformed and now a new doctor is on the scene ready to crack some patient’s backs into shape.

Meet the Crack Addicts host

Brand new TLC series, Crack Addicts, comes with a brand new host – Dr Alessandra Colon.

She’s a chiropractor based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Dr Colon and her team star in the new TLC show which drops on May 24.

She carries out chiropractic adjustments and says that she and her team are “doctors of the nervous system.”

Who is Dr Alessandra Colon?

Speaking on Crack Addicts, Dr Alessandra Colon describes herself as “goofy, extra and hopefully loveable.”

She clearly gets a kick out of her work as she says she enjoys seeing her patients’ “eyes roll back in their head” after a chiropractic adjustment.

Dr Alessandra is 36 years old and is a step-mom and mom.

She can be found on Instagram with over 8k followers at @misschiropractic. The TLC star is also on TikTok under the same handle.

She has worked at Papa Chiropractic since 2016 according to her LinkedIn page and uses a ‘whole person approach’ to wellness.

She battled cancer at a young age

The Crack Addicts host clearly changes people’s lives with her work and the TLC doctor exudes compassion.

She has faced her own health issues in life and is a cancer survivor.

Dr Alessandra battled Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer at the age of 14.

She writes on her website that doctors gave her a “25 per cent chance to live.”

After undergoing advanced chemotherapy and radiation, the cancer went into remission.

