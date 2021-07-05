90 Day Fiance: Cynthia Decker's plastic surgery explored - A look at before and after pictures











Cynthia Decker and Molly Hopkins are two of 90 Day Fiance’s most popular cast members, as the duo has been fan favourites among the Pillow Talk cast for years.

Recently the TLC show introduced a change of pace and aired re-runs of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk episodes for fans, instead of a regularly scheduled, new episode of Happily Ever After.

Naturally, many fans were thrilled to see Cynthia and Molly back on screen after a long time.

GOOD BONES: Who is Mina Starsiak’s father?

TLC/YOUTUBE

Cynthia Decker’s Plastic Surgery explored

In January 2021, the 90 Day Fiancé cast member took to Instagram to reveal that she had gotten her lips done. While many reality stars go down this path, very few have spoken about it as openly as her.

The star revealed that she had undergone a popular and trending procedure called lip blushing.

It’s essentially semi-permanent lip makeup. Many also know it as a lip tattoo procedure meant to enhance a person’s natural lip colour.

Aside from enhancing the shape of a person’s lips, lip blushing also provides definition, creates the illusion of fuller lips without having to take lip fillers/injections.

The procedure, as Cynthia stated on her Instagram aim at providing natural results. She also tagged the artist behind the lip work, named Stephanie Jade.

GOOD BONES: Get to know Mina Starsiak – age, IG and more!

TLC star’s before and after surgery pictures

Following the surgery, Cynthia posted series of pictures showing its effects on her Instagram.

One of the first ones features both before and after surgery photos in a single frame. We can see that in the after picture Cynthia’s lips look more pink, glossy and full.

She posted another series of pictures towards the end of January 2021, revealing that she had not only gotten a lip tattoo but also done a scar touch. In the second set of pictures, we see that her lips look drastically different, while her forehead scar appears faded.

However, what many might have missed is that the reality TV star did her eyebrow tattoo before getting her lips tattoo done. She posted the before and after results of her eyebrow tattoo in November 2020, announcing her intention to get her lips done next.

A look at Molly and Cynthia’s business

The 90 Day Fiance duo, Molly and Cynthia might not be a couple but their chemistry is undeniable.

The two have been entertaining people for a long time with their witty one-liners. But the boss ladies have made their mark outside of the reality TV world as well.

Molly and Cynthia started their company “LiviRae Lingerie” in 2006 and have increased its turnover by leaps and bounds in the past 15 years. Their website reveals, “the idea, inspiration, and original concepts for a custom fit lingerie and bra boutique arose, as they often do, with a need to help women feel confident and sexy.”

Cynthia handles the creative side of the business while Molly deals with the business side of it all. They have named the store after their daughters Olivia (Livi) and Rainey (Rae).

90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer BridTV 2972 90 Day Fiancé in 90 Seconds – Trailer 813945 813945 center 22403