Dan Swygart took to Instagram to reveal he has not made Shauna Rae his girlfriend, and admitted they are “still just good friends getting to know each other.” Viewers have mixed opinions about her potential future boyfriend.

As the I Am Shauna star went on a dating quest to find a boyfriend, Dan fit the bill as a potential suitor. They went on all kinds of dates, from a chilled sushi restaurant to a more strenuous paddle boarding activity.

Reality Titbit took a peek at Dan’s Instagram, where he has given some insights in response to the hate he’s received. Although they are not yet boyfriend and girlfriend, many TLC fans have high hopes for the duo.

Dan Swygart on I Am Shauna Rae

Dan appears on I Am Shauna Rae as one of her dates. He is a NOMAD and entrepreneur who travels the world. In fact, he is the CEO and founder of start-up investment business RaiseEasy, which was launched in January 2023.

He has also worked as a board advisor for Revolancer from June 2021, and more recently left his role as CEO and co-founder of timestake, a Web3 start-up working with celebrities, creators and brands in the NFT space.

Dan was also a guest Speaker to thousands of entrepreneurs, students and professionals on entrepreneurship and raising investment, as per his LinkedIn page. With his main base in Cardiff, Wales, he’s a long way from Shauna.

Shauna Rae hasn’t made him her boyfriend

Shauna and Dan are still just good friends, he revealed on Instagram. He told fans that they are still getting to know each other, but added: “I think it’s actually disgusting the attitude of some people. She’s been through so much.”

Many fans hope that Shauna and Dan will make their romance official. Dan continued:

How dare you take away her right to have a human connection, a friendship, a relationship with someone else. Who are you to say that she can’t have that? I am disgusted by some people’s attitudes towards her and my friendship with her. I cannot believe some people who deny her the right to have a friendship or a connection.

Both Shauna and Dan follow each other on Instagram and have each posted several photos of their dates together. They first met when Dan watched I Am Shauna Rae season 1 and decided to send her a card and flowers.

Meet Dan on Instagram

Dan proudly states TLC’s show I Am Shauna in his Instagram bio, which makes sense considering the series propelled him to fame. The Welsh-British reality TV star has filled his social media with vacations, from Morocco to Cyrprus.

Another proud statement in his bio is a tribute to his life of travel: “A life in flip-flops is a good life.” Alongside his regular posts with Shauna, such as their sushi date, he’s either on a boat, with animals, or in the sea.

With over 16,000 followers, Dan has built quite the following with his travelling pictures. One post revealed that he travelled around South East Asia four years ago, where he went scuba diving and learned how to make Asian food.

