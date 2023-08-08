Daniele Gates from 90 Day Fiance has a son, Thomas Vaethroeder, who is a comedian. She isn’t just a reality TV star on the TLC dating series but a mother of one to Thomas, who currently lives in New York. Let’s meet the comedian.

The star is dating someone new after her split with husband Yohan Geronimo in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele Gates is used to having cameras follow her personal life. The same goes for her son, Thomas Vaethroeder.

Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images

Daniele from 90 Day Fiance’s son

Daniele Gates’ on is Thomas Vaethroeder, a 22-year-old comedian. He has been doing comedy since his teenage years and currently lives in New York, which Daniele has plans to leave behind for love.

In her intro to Love In Paradise season 2, Daniele talks about the fact she is a mom. “When I was 21 years old, I became a single mom,” she reveals. “After I had my son, I would choose men who I knew would be a good father figure.”

She added that they would “not necessarily be a good partner to me” and continued: “So, after a series of really bad relationships, I took a five-year break to really focus on myself.”

Inside Thomas’ career as a comedian

Thomas has been doing stand-up comedy since as young as 15 years old. One of his gigs was with Benjamin Schendler-Terry in 2016, when they performed in the show, Banned Together: A Censorship Cabaret.

He was cast in the lead role of a Fox comedy pilot titled Prodigy/Bully in March 2012. Thomas also shared a YouTube video of his comedy set at the Broadway Comedy Club in August 2022, as per Starcasm.

Thomas starts off joking about the time he was at the beach with Daniele and he was kicking sand on her. She threatened to make him eat sand if he continued. The story ended with Daniele’s knee on Thomas’s back.

He joked about Daniele in stand-up

Thomas said during a comedy gig at the Broadway Comedy Club: “My mom was with another Dominican guy for a while, and he raised me for a couple of years.” He spoke of her relationship history and 90 Day Fiance casting.

He said: “My mom is on this show right now! The way it worked in her case, she went on vacation, she was minding her own business, and a Dominican jumped out of a bush! And the rest is history.”

Revealing he grew up with “a lot of Dominicans,” Thomas concluded: “I know that my mom loves Dominicans. That was not a shock to me. I knew that from experience.” However, Daniele Gates’ son admits he doesn’t watch the show.

