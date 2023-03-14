Darcey and Stacey fans are sending prayers to the TLC stars’ dad as he suffers a health scare in season 4.

Mike Silva is Darcey and Stacey’s father and appears on the twins’ TLC show in 2023.

The ladies’ father has been there for them throughout their lives. He often gives his take on the men they date including Georgi Rusev.

Speaking of her dad in 2020, Darcey said that he “protected” her and Stacey.

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a family man

In 2020, Darcey Silva explained on Darcey and Stacey that her father spends most of the year in China. She said he’s lived there for over 20 years.

Mike usually returns to the US a few times a year, often for two weeks at a time.

Speaking on the TLC show Darcey and Stacey, Mike said: “I love my family, I love my daughters a lot.”

He spoke of what it was like raising twins and added: “You could not favor one over the other.”

Mike added that both Darcey and Stacey are “stubborn and loving.”

How old is Mike Silva?

Taking to Instagram in October 2021, Mike said that he had just celebrated his 73rd birthday.

This means that the Silva twins’ dad is set to turn 75 in 2023.

TLC stars Darcey and Stacey were born in September 1974. This means that their dad, and mom Nancy, would have been 26 when he welcomed the twins into the world.

Darcey and Stacey had an older brother who sadly passed away in 1998 after a long battle with cancer.

Darcey and Stacey’s dad’s health

In 2023, Darcey and Stacey season 4 episodes reveal that their father, Mike, is suffering from ill health.

Viewers of the show have taken to social media to show support for Darcey and Stacey’s father.

Speaking on her show, Darcey said that her dad is always “there for everybody,” and “mentored” her and Stacey “throughout life.”

Mike hasn’t provided an update on his social media page regarding his health.

GRV MEDIA AND REALITY TITIBIT REACHED OUT TO TLC FOR COMMENT.

