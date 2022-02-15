Darcey and Stacey: Georgi is starting his own Bulgarian rose oil business











Darcey & Stacey season 3 is well underway, and things between Georgi and Darcey are certainly heating up.

If you’re a fan of Darcey & Stacey, you will probably be aware of Georgi’s recent business ideas. Since he left his job as a masseur, he has been relying on Darcey for money, which has caused a huge strain on them.

Since being confronted about this by not only Darcey, but multiple friends and family, Georgi has decided to start his own business. Reality Titbit has explored what exactly his new Bulgarian rose oil business involves, and if it will save his rocky relationship with Darcey.

Georgi’s Bulgarian rose oil

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship seemed to be finally getting back on track until Darcey’s friends and family started to question Georgi’s true intentions due to him having no job. Because of this, Georgi is determined to prove them wrong and start making his own money.

Georgi first brought up his business idea when he was confronted about being with Darcey for the money by Aniko and Aspen. He said: “I was thinking about the rose oil ideas” however he said that it will take “a lot of research a lot of planning, and during the pandemic, it’s so hard to create new business ideas.”

Although this was at once just a thought, there now seems to be progress with his rose oil idea. During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Georgi said:

“I’m working hard to get this business in motion. The Bulgarian rose oil, it has big potential to sell to the United States. I put a lot of work and research and conversations and meetings with the Bulgarian manufacturing. It’s not going to happen overnight and may even take years”

i only watch darcey and stacey for florian and georgi — bri 🤧 (@brichzbriplz) February 8, 2022

What is rose oil used for?

If you haven’t used rose oil before, you may be wondering what the benefits are and why Georgi has so much confidence that this will be a successful venture.

There are many benefits to using rose oil, as it has a contracting effect on the skin, which helps reduce wrinkles. It helps keep the skin smooth and soft, and minimize pores due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Georgi touched on these benefits on Darcey & Stacey, saying that rose oil is “beneficial for your skin and for your health”. When used for aromatherapy, it can help reduce stress, anxiety, depression and pain.

Viewers have mixed opinions on he Bulgarian rose oil

As always, viewers of the show have jumped to Twitter to discuss the latest episode, with many tweeting about Georgi’s business venture.

Some fans of the twins have said that they think it’s a great idea, and some not so much. Lets take a look at some users thoughts…

One Twitter user said: “I believe in Georgi’s bulgarian rose oil I really do”. Another wrote: “I’ll buy Georgi’s rose oil”.

Other users are also concerned about his intentions. One viewer said: “Georgi still trying to push this rose oil?!”, another commented: “Darcy…Georgi said the Rose Oil business will take years! This man will never have a job. RUN!!!”

