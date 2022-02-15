Darcey and Stacey launch an exclusive Swimwear line after Miami show











90 Day Fiance stars and sisters, Darcey and Stacey have made a name for themselves in the reality TV world and the fashion world. The sisters are entrepreneurs and the main faces and inspiration behind their fashion brand, House of 11.

They have recently announced that they are going to be adding an exclusive range of swimwear to their clothing line after showcasing it at the Miami Swim Week fashion show and fans want to know all about it.

CHECK IT OUT: Are Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj still married? Darcey & Stacey Season 2 teases drama!

Top Chef | Season 19 Official Trailer | Amazon Prime BridTV 8461 Top Chef | Season 19 Official Trailer | Amazon Prime https://i.ytimg.com/vi/WAZXdMEI52Q/hqdefault.jpg 955933 955933 center 22403

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

Darcy and Stacey’s exclusive swimwear

The girls have created a limited-time-only swimwear line which they have described as “exclusive” and “runway ready.”

They will be selling their swimwear products alongside their other popular House of 11 streetwear and loungewear clothes.

House of 11’s Instagram page has a highlights reel specifically for the swimwear line which they seem to have named Silva Swim. The highlights real showcase the products and accessories they plan to sell, as well as some behind the scenes footage of the fashion show.

REVEALED: How did Darcey and Stacey make their money? Net worth revealed

Their partners have refused to promote the swimwear

In a recent preview for Darcey and Stacey, their current partners, Georgi and Florian refused to help promote their new swimwear line.

The sisters wanted the boys to wear and model the sample swimsuits during the Miami Swim Week fashion show. Whilst they were prepping they showed Georgi and Florian the very cheeky briefs – to which they both flat out said “no.”

Florian was apparently told they were going to be trunks, but when he saw the product, they were far from trunks. Florian bluntly said, “What the f*** is this?!”

In an attempt to convince the guys, Stacey said how the men in Europe wear them all the time, but they still weren’t convinced. – Nice try Stace.

CHECK IT OUT: Fans wonder if Darcey and Stacey is scripted: TLC show and its cast explored!

I would only watch the stupid Super Bowl if Darcy and Stacey were the 1/2 time show 🤪🤣😂🤣😂🤪😜 100 channels and 95 playing the same game is ridiculous — It's Bev-A-Bee (@its_bevabee) February 12, 2022

Some customers aren’t happy with the sisters’ brand

The brand has done extremely well since it was launched and a lot of well-known celebrities buy the House of 11 loungewear products. Some of these celebs include Demi Lovato, Jessica Alba and the Queen herself – Nicki Minaj.

However, there has been recent talk in the media that the girls have received a lot of complaints, mainly to do with the cost of shipping. A reviewer, D Graveline, wrote,

The only shipping available was over 80$ and the glasses cost 17$ that’s absurd! D Graveline

Another buyer, Kaitlyn 990, shared they wanted to buy a necklace,

I wanted to buy a necklace but the cheapest option for international shipping was $79. Kaityn, House of 11

The sisters have said they hope to soon expand their business globally – but they will have to get this sorted first!

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK