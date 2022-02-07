Darcey and Stacey: Michael Benz net worth and career explored











Darcey and Stacey season 3 is well underway, with all the latest family drama and fun for viewers to enjoy.

The Silva sisters are a hit amongst TLC fans, and viewers just can’t get enough of them. However, there is more to the show than Darcey and Stacey, as the cast is also filled up with their family and friends.

Michael Benz is a TV personality featuring on Darcey and Stacey. Reality Titbit has explored Michael’s net worth, and his new career in reality television…

SISTER WIVES: Christine gives ‘basement wife’ a whole new meaning

Darcey & Stacey | First Look Season 2 BridTV 4595 Darcey & Stacey | First Look Season 2 854400 854400 center 22403

Michael Benz net worth explored

Michael Benz is the creative director of top-quality, hand-painted leathers, denim, and shoes. His creations amaze followers every time, and the attention to detail suggests they aren’t easy nor quick to produce.

His website describes Benz as ‘a high profile fashion designer who breaks the rules of accurate representation and frees himself from the conservative ways of designing’.

His exact net worth is unknown, however is expected to be high. This is because his items on his website range in price from $35-$9,000, so he clearly makes the big bucks from his designs. His designs have also been worn by some famous names, such as American rapper Drakeo The Ruler, so his net worth will be extremely high if his clothes are being worn by celebrities.

Michael Benz on Darcey and Stacey

Not only will Michael be making his earnings from his career in fashion, but he will also be taking in a wage from his new career in reality TV.

It has been reported that cast members on Darcey and Stacey make around $1,000-$1,500 per episode, so Michael will have definitely ranked up his net worth by appearing on the show.

Benz began featuring with the sisters during the lastest season. He has made quite the impression on viewers, especially when he gave his honest advice to Darcey when he told her to leave Georgi.

#DarceyandStacey

I like Michael. Like he said cut him pic.twitter.com/AIuO9E36Ll — TheRealRealityJunkie (@TheRealThang209) February 2, 2022

TINDER SWINDLER: LLD Diamonds is a real company

Catch up with Michael Benz on Instagram

Michael Benz is quite the character, and viewers all over the world are loving him on TLC. You can keep up with his life outside of the show over on his Instagram, where he has over 2.8k followers.

He posts all of his latest designs on his account, the latest being a custom lamb leather jacket. He tagged his customer in the post, saying: “Thank you brother for giving me the opportunity to make custom cyber gear! So happy for you !!!”.

Michael also posts with TLC stars Darcey and Stacey. He recently congratulated them in an Insta post for their transformational journey.

WATCH DARCEY AND STACEY ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK