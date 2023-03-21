The Silva twins, AKA Darcey and Stacey, have TLC viewers wondering how tall they are in 2023.

Reality TV fans first met Darcey Silva when she appeared on TLC show 90 Day Fiancé.

She and her twin sister, Stacey, worked together on their fashion line House of Eleven.

From there, fans have got to know the Silva twins and now get to keep up with them on their very own show.

Fans are curious about Darcey Silva’s height

Since Darcey Silva first appeared on reality TV in 2017, her fanbase has exploded. She now has over one million Instagram followers and her own TLC show alongside her twin sister.

Darcey appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days with Jesse Meester in 2017.

Jesse stands at 6 ft 3 and Darcey appeared much shorter than him, even in heels.

Online reports suggest that Darcey is 5 ft 7. However, many Reddit users have said that this is when she’s wearing heels.

The Reddit thread continues to reveal that Darcey’s height is more likely 4 ft 11.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel/TLC

How tall is Stacey Silva?

Twins Darcey and Stacey Silva are of a similar height.

So, we can assume that Stacey is also standing at around 4 ft 11, the same as her sister.

One fan of the Silva twins wrote on a Reddit thread: “…they’re really tiny,” and that they met them in Malta, adding: “They’re 5 ft at the most.”

The Silva twins changed their looks

When 90 Day Fiancé viewers met Darcey and her two daughters, Aniko and Aspen, she was 42 years old.

She and her twin sister, Stacey, who both hail from Connecticut, appeared on the TLC show despite it being Darcey who was dating Jesse.

Now the two appear on their own TLC show – Darcey and Stacey – in 2023, which is onto its fourth season.

Over the years, the ladies have tweaked their looks with the help of some plastic surgery procedures.

The twins have had some surgeries including getting veneers, a breast augmentation, a lip lift and a ‘Barbie nose’ procedure.

