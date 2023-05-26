Darcey Silva headed to Dubai with her sister Stacey to film with TLC. However, among the excitement that the next season is on its way, 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t agree with their outfits and slammed the sibling duo.

They already have their own show, Darcey and Stacey, which came off the back of Darcey’s success on 90 Day Fiance. Now, they’re heading to the glamorous city in UAE but the trip hasn’t come without a huge backlash.

TLC fans saw Darcey’s Instagram post and instantly began to slam the sisters for their outfit choices. She was seen wearing a black two-piece on her Story which probed several raised eyebrows from followers.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy

Darcey heads to Dubai with Stacey

Darcey Silva is in Dubai filming with Stacey Silva. Before she made the announcement, she spent time on a yacht in Miami with Georgi Rusev, for a business event for hers and Stacey’s tequila business, Eleven20 Tequila.

She commented on a post by Georgi on May 25, and wrote: “Loving the Miami heat! ❤️🔥.” She later posted an Instagram wearing a revealing black dress with the caption, “See you in Dubai baby.”

Darcey had most of her midriff on show, paired with a gold chain black bag, and wore red lipstick for the occasion. Stacey, on the other hand, recently shared a video wearing a sparkly, silver dress at a party event.

Silva sisters slammed for bikini choice

When fans discovered Darcey’s outfit in Dubai, they grew concerned and advised the star not to wear the revealing dress she had on display. A fan told her, “Try to respect other cultures before you go.”

Another follower cautioned, “You might end up in jail if you wear that in Dubai.” However, neither Darcey nor Stacey has responded to the backlash, and the latter hasn’t posted any pictures in the city.

“Girl, you cannot show all that skin in that country. Cover up before you go,” wrote a fan. Another fan joined in on the commenting, and remarked, “Oh girl!! Hate to break it to you, but they’re going to eat you alive.”

Darcey and Stacey begin filming

An announcement on Instagram detailed, “Darcey & Stacey coming to Dubai! See you in Dubai baby!” 90 Day Fiance star Darcey also thanked fans “from the bottom of her heart” for supporting her on her journey.

She has always wanted to visit the city, revealing back in November that she would “manifest” a vacation to Dubai. “I am ready for a new dream destination! Dubai baby! Let’s manifest it! Keeping my eye on the prize!” Darcey wrote.

With Darcey and her on-and-off-again boyfriend and fiance Georgi Rusev broken up – but now flirting – Darcey has jumped back into the dating pool of Miami, where she and Stacey have new apartments.

Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images