Darcey and Stacey’s dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.

The man behind the Silva family is the one and only Mike Silva. As he has appeared on the show multiple times, viewers want to know more about the star’s father. Reality Titbit has explored more about Mike, including his career and worth…

Where does Mike Silva work?

According to Mike Silva’s LinkedIn profile, he is the Chairman at Maison Worley Parsons. Worley Parsons is the largest international Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management service provider in China.

Darcey explained more about her father’s job on the TLC show. She said:

“My Dad is in China most of the year, he’s been there for 24 years. He came down for the holidays and had extended his stay because there’s this coronavirus in China and it’s really uncertain”

According to Comparably, the average salary for executives at Maison Worley Parsons, including base salary and bonus is $237,880. Mike is an extremely successful businessman, so his net worth will be high from this.

Mike owns a production company with Darcey and Stacey

The 73-year-old has certainly made the most of his life when it comes to making his money.

Alongside his successful career as a businessman, he also co-owns a production company called Eleven Entertainment with his daughters Darcey and Stacey.

Their company has produced two films. The first was White T in 2013, which starred Jamal Mixon, Jerod Mixon, and Eric Roberts. They then produced Soul Ties in 2015, starring Rocsi Diaz and Flex Alexander.

This part of Mike’s career will also have contributed to his net worth, helping him buy Darcey and Stacey their 715k house. Their mansion is 5,178 square feet, with six bedrooms and bathrooms. Before he bought them this house, they were living with him in Connecticut, where he was spending half his time whilst not in China.

Darcey and Stacey viewers are loving their dad

Viewers of Darcey & Stacey have been loving watching their father on the show. Many have taken to social media to share the love.

One Twitter user wrote: “I like Darcey and Stacey’s Dad. He instills values into his Daughters and Grand Daughters.” Another user said about the TLC show: “Best character on the show is the dad.”

Although he’s seen on the show as supporting the twins, he also knows when they need to be put in their place. During the teaser clip for next weeks episode, Mike seems to be very angry at his daughters, saying:

“Everytime you girls want to do something you disrupt everybodys life. You’re putting your life into a sitaution. You are. Trainwreck coming down the track”

Although we’ll have to wait for next week to see what the argument was about, we’re sure Mike had reasoning for being firm with his daughters. Darcey praised her father on the show, saying: “My dad, he’s there for everybody. He’s mentored us throughout life, and protected us.”

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is the best 😂 — Nicole Adamo (@Nickilishious) October 12, 2020

Darcey and Stacey's dad >>>>> — water,sun & love & balasamic vineguh 🌊🍋 (@ChumJetzt) September 24, 2020

